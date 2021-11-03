K9 Partners for Patriots will be holding a 5K fundraising event at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at J.B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey.
The organization provides free service dogs and training to veterans who have served and sacrificed for our nation.
This will be a chip-timed 5K run or walk. All participants will receive a finisher medal, performance shirt, a swag bag and chip-timing with an individual results page complete with your results, a finisher certificate and a 20-second video of you crossing the start and finish line.
Registration is $40 through Nov. 7, and $45 for Nov. 8-13. To register, go to https://raceroster.com/events/2021/47156/k9-partners-for-patriots-5k-runwalk.
County building reopens to public
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Housing Authority, Veteran Services, and Health and Human Services administrative office building, 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, reopened to the public for walk-in traffic on Oct. 25. Office hours for these departments are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can contact the departments at the following phone numbers for more information on how to obtain services:
• Housing Authority — 352-754-4160
• Veteran Services — 352-754-4033
• Health and Human Services — 352-540-4338
Block grant task force being formed
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Citizens Advisory Task Force for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program.
The purpose of the CATF is to provide input relative to all phases of the Small Cities CDBG Program application and process. The CATF meets to discuss community needs and make recommendations regarding the program and activities that should be considered when drafting the grant application.
The CATF is to be comprised of five residents of Hernando County and at least 51 percent of the members (three) must be from low- and moderate-income households (households earning 80 percent or less of the area median annual income of $59,050 for a family of four). Residents, particularly low- and moderate-income persons who reside in blighted areas of the county, are encouraged to participate.
Applications are available at the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville; by calling 352-754-4002; or by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/Committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
Live Oak unveils cast of ‘Oliver! Jr.’
BROOKSVILLE — The Live Oak Theatre & Conservatory has announced the cast of its new musical, “Oliver! Jr.” The musical will be performed Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Titus Richards will play Oliver Twist, Truman Rossiter will play the Artful Dodger, Elijah Torres will play Fagin and Adele Richards will play Nancy.
Advanced seats are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are increased to $20 for adults and $10 for children with an accompanying adult. Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance.
To purchase tickets, go to https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, email liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com or call 352-593-0027.
Lecture focuses on dairy, gluten
SPRING HILL — Integrative Healing at OM LLC will present the WellCome OM wellness lecture, “Dairy & Gluten,” on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill. The lecture will be presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, MD, NMD.
For more information and to register go to www.WellComeOMCenter.com or call 352-600-4242.
Law firm helps fund Rachel’s Rooms
SPRING HILL — Attorney Brian Brijbag and the Brijbag Family Foundation recently donated $8,000 to the Hernando County Education Foundation to establish Rachel’s Rooms in schools in Hernando County. The donation was matched through several supporters of the Hernando County Education Foundation including the School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program, Suncoast Credit Union and Hernando County Education Foundation. This resulted in the creation of a Rachel’s Room in three schools: Deltona Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, and West Hernando Elementary Schools.
Rachel’s Room is a sensory room that creates a controlled, sensory-focused environment. These environments allow sensory experiences to be individually tailored to meet the specific needs of an individual.
They are named for Brijbag’s daughter, Rachel, who is autistic.
Join Weeki Wachee senior club
WEEKI WACHEE — The Weeki Wachee Senior Citizens Club is a non-profit social group open to anyone interested in making new friends, learning new hobbies or just staying in touch. It is a “club of clubs” with crafters meeting on Monday and the pine needle group meeting on Wednesdays. On Friday mornings game boards and cards are followed by a group of rug hookers.
New clubs are sought for any open time slots. There are “rock hounds,” poker players, field trips, art groups and group luncheons. Members can participate in any club, there is no minimum age requirement and many members make the extra effort to look out for each other.
Membership is $25 per year plus a $1 activity fee, and the club has 227 members on roster at this time. Anyone is invited to join.
The club is at 3357 Susan Drive, Spring Hill, off Toucan Trail between Deltona and U.S. Highway 19-Commercial Way.
See https://www.facebook.com/WWSCclub for more information.
Peanut Butter Challenge coming
The UF/IFAS Extension Hernando County office at 16110 Aviation Loop Drive, Brooksville, will be collecting peanut butter jars again this year to stock local pantries.
Call 352-521-1254 or visit the following link to learn more about the challenge: http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/2021/09/22/peanut-butter-challenge-statewide-2021/
Chinsegut center sets Butterfield hike
Join the Chinsegut Conservation Center staff for a rare opportunity to hike in the Janet Butterfield Brooks WEA, a pristine pine habitat that is not open to the public. The hike is less than 2 miles. Registration is required and spaces are limited. For information go to https://outreach.myfwc.com/events/.
Participants will meet at the Chinsegut Conservation Center at 8:30 a.m. at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville, and will be asked to carpool to the habitat because of limited parking.
Audubon events scheduled
• Birding and Biking on the Withlacoochee Trail: Saturday, Nov. 6. Meet at 8 a.m. at Lake Townsen Preserve Park, 28011 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Contact Claudia at camsler36@gmail.com or 813-244-0305.
• Birding Trip to Fort Cooper State Park: Saturday, Nov. 13. The park is at 3100 South Old Floral City Road in Inverness. Meet at 8 a.m. at parking lot 2. There is a $3 park fee. Bring exact change. Contact Bev at 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Virtual Meeting: Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. Meet on the Internet via Zoom. For details about connecting, send a message to Hernandoaudubonpresident@gmail.com.
• Birding Trip to Ahhochee Hill Sanctuary: Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. at 24268 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Contact Bev at 352-686-0460 or bevalhansen@gmail.com.
• Beginning Birding: Friday, Nov. 26. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Contact Claudia at camsler36@gmail.com or 813-244-0305.
Parrot Heads support Coats for Kids
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently received a $700 donation towards its 2021 Coats for Kids drive from the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club. This is the second year in a row that the Parrot Head Club has supported the campaign.
“This donation will make it possible for us to obtain 46 warm winter jackets for needy children attending Mittye Locke and Richey elementary schools,” said Tim Couzins, chair of the Knights’ Coats for Kids program.
The Knights of Columbus are in their 2021 fund drive seeking to raise funds, at $15 per jacket, to surpass last year’s result of 430 coats.
For more information, contact K of C Council 11680, c/o Tony Nalli, 7341 Mehaffey Drive. Apt. A, New Port Richey, FL 34652, or call Tim Couzins at 407-929-7245. More information about the Nature Coast Parrot Head Club can be found at naturecoastphc.com.
