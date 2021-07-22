Back-to-School Bash scheduled
The fifth annual Back-to-School Bash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24, at two locations, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The drive-thru backpack giveaway will be at Nature Coast Technical High School, where 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies will be available for distribution. The backpacks are free to all Hernando County students.
The second location will be at Challenger K-8, where local providers will offer free physicals and health screenings. All services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Weeki Wachee group to hold virtual meeting
BROOKSVILLE — The Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Working Group will hold a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 22. Hernando County staff, elected officials and other government agencies will be in attendance.
The purpose of the group is to determine the most successful path to implement recommendations from the study that evaluated recreational impacts on the natural system of the Weeki Wachee River and Spring. All meetings are open to the public; however, public comment will not be taken.
Residents may view the meeting live online by registering at https://hernandoclerk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S72aGWYhStilir_etSwIGg.
For more information, call the County Administrator's Office at (352) 754-4002.
Musunuru, Hernandez reappointed PHSC trustees
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the reappointment of Rao Musunuru, M.D., and Alvaro Hernandez to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Musunuru, of New Port Richey, is current vice chairman of the board, and has been a member since 1999.
Hernandez, of Odessa, is a market vice president for Humana and has been on the board since 2017.
Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate and end on May 31, 2025.
