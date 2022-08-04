Cynthia Armstrong and Matt Geiger are two candidates for School Board District 3 hoping to get your vote during the primary elections on August 23.
In mid-July, the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce offered candidates a platform to share why they are running and to answer questions. Geiger was unable to attend due to an emergency, so Armstrong was able to share with the audience why she believes she deserves to sit on the board again. Armstrong is the incumbent in this race.
Armstrong started her career in Pasco County as a science teacher and has a master's degree in education. She has taught students in 7th through 12th grade. Armstrong is also a small business owner and active in the community.
“I’ve been proud to serve on our school board and I take those duties very seriously,” Armstrong said. “It was an opportunity for me to continue my passion in education, but at a higher level. I have the skill and the experience to keep our district on the financially conservative path that it’s known for throughout the state.”
With Pasco’s massive growth, Armstrong believes in expanding technical education. With budget pressure, inflation and employee shortages, Armstrong said it’s critically important to have qualified and experienced leadership on the school board.
Some important initiatives Armstrong wants to see to make sure students succeed in college and life are doubling down on early childhood literacy so that all third-graders read on grade level, expanding access to accelerated academic courses to all students, and continue expanding technical education and career academies in all secondary schools.
“I’m constantly asking myself what makes a school board member a great school board member,” Armstrong said. “Is it talking to teachers, staff, coaches, students, and parents? Is it attending the extra events like sports, art competitions, science fairs, and service clubs? Is it working on the $1.5 billion budget? Is it monitoring our curriculum and policies to make sure our students are prepared as possible?
“Is it working to make sure our capital improvement projects are bringing our taxpayers the biggest bang for their buck as you can see from the complex here? The answer for me is that it is all critically important. This and more is what I’ll do each and every day. I will be that cheerleader for our students, teachers and for our schools.”
Geiger is a 25-plus year educator with a bachelor’s degree in finance from La Roche University, a master’s in education psychology and school counselor certification, and a master’s in education leadership and principal certification.
Geiger’s professional background includes working at a special needs day school and Wilderness Juvenile Justice School; an investigator for Child Protective Services; and serving as a school counselor for 17 years for the Pittsburgh Public School District. He also worked evenings as a clinical therapist for a psychiatric hospital and some evenings as an in-home family therapist.
He currently serves as director of student services at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School, is a camp director for YMCA in the summers, and is a board member for the YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, Learning Alliance and in his community of Gulf Harbors.
He also created and ran a nonprofit called Alt-Vision that aimed to work with local county programs and school districts to reduce truancy to schools. Additionally, he developed and designed a three-county-wide anti-bullying program.
Issues that Geiger is passionate about are proper pay for all non-administrative employees; recruitment and retention of all non-administrative employees; making sure parental rights over their child are restored and that parents and students have a voice in their education and are heard; fiscally responsible spending; and no new taxes, among many others.
