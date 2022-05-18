The little fishing village of Aripeka, at the northwest corner of Pasco County, is rich in history, and the town’s resident historian has found a new venue to tell its story.
A longtime volunteer at the Aripeka Library, Lou Charity, and his son, Brian, have been working diligently to transform a portion of the small library — formerly the village’s Red Cross station — into a local history museum to honor Aripeka’s 150th birthday.
Underutilized as a library in recent years, Charity wanted to do something to stimulate more interest and visits heading into the town’s anniversary year, so he’s compiled published texts and photographs to build a number of informational storyboards about Aripeka. He and Brian also sourced glass display cases to show off some of the donated artifacts people have contributed to the effort.
“We’re still seeking donations of items for the displays,” said Charity, who’s authored several local history books. “Anything of interest related to Aripeka or the Hudson area would be welcomed.”
Among the items on display now are local stone-age chert and flint from early Native American tool makers, an iron railroad spike from the railway that ran through Hudson a century ago, and historic photographs and household and industrial items of days long gone by.
“It’s coming along,” said Charity of the historical display. “The plan is to keep collecting items and rotating them into the displays with the most interesting items.”
Charity said the mini-museum within the library comes along right as Aripeka is about to celebrate its 150th year. It was in 1873 that the town, then called Gulf Key, was settled. By 1887 the town named changed to Argo, and by 1895, the Aripeka Post Office was established, bringing about the town’s current name. It’s believed the name came from Mikasuki Chief Sam Jones, also known as Aripeka, who lived nearby.
Charity’s connection to Aripeka began some six decades ago, marrying into the Littell family, a pioneer family that settled in Aripeka in 1886. When Charity’s wife passed away a few years ago, his children encouraged him to write about his time in Aripeka, which ultimately led to his publishing several books on regional history. The books are available for reading and purchase at the library, located at 18834 Rosemary Road.
Charity and Brian designed several movable wall panels to hold the photo and text boards chronicling Aripeka and early Hudson history so that they can be slid out of the way to reveal the bookshelves behind them.
“The books are all still here for anyone who wants them,” said Charity. “We just wanted to add some new interest with this little project.”
Charity hopes local history buffs and others will enjoy the museum. Admission is free, though donations are welcome, as the library is not publicly funded by taxes like municipal libraries.
The library is open Monday-Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and weekends from 12:30 to 3 p.m. In addition to the history displays, the library has a significant collection of local history books, a collection Charity helped build over the past few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.