BROOKSVILLE — You could almost miss seeing the building on Sunshine Grove Road as you drive north from Cortez Boulevard.
It’s on the left.
The Marine Corps League’s Spring Hill detachment No. 708 meets there, in a building that includes a bar and grill plus offices and a meeting hall.
Vietnam veteran Jim Bravico is in command of the operation, and he speaks with pride about how he has used his business knowledge and experience to turn things around at the detachment, increase involvement in the community through scholarships and fun activities for kids, and help veterans in need.
No matter what branch of service you were in, Bravico said, if you raised your right hand and served in uniform, you deserve their help.
He said the unit managed to stop a couple of evictions, including two in which veterans in wheelchairs were about to lose their housing.
They’ve paid utility bills, sprung for hotel rooms and more, Bravico said.
The unit has worked with the school system to provide scholarships to students. In the woods near the building, there’s a Halloween town for kids to explore.
Bravico’s story in itself is one of quiet heroism. Under the influence of John Wayne movies about World War II, he joined the Marine Corps in 1966 and expected to serve in helicopter aviation maintenance, far from the combat in Vietnam. Nonetheless, he soon found himself with orders to Vietnam and on a plane to Da Nang, then off to Quang Tri Province and eventually the siege of Khe Sanh.
From late January to July of 1968, American forces defended the base against attacks by the North Vietnamese Army. Bravico was one of the Marines there, and sometimes wondered if he’d survive the many attacks on the base.
The enemy wasn’t the only danger. One time while he was on patrol, the squad leader commanded the men to stop. He saw the grass moving, and then saw on a tree the head of a giant anaconda. “You’re talking about something that’s 30 feet long,” he said.
Later, he showed a picture of a fellow Marine holding a giant Vietnamese centipede, also known as an “Asian thousand-legger.”
But the human enemy was the biggest danger of all, Bravico said.
They knew they were surrounded, Bravico said, and later he heard that members of the Army’s 101st Airborne wanted to jump into Khe Sanh and help break the siege, but the operation was canceled.
Eventually, Operation Pegasus began in March 1968 and successfully broke the siege in April 1968, but then after the battle the decision was made to dismantle the base.
Bravico left the Marines after serving four years, went to work and eventually started a successful business selling wiring and other connectivity devices to the computer industry.
His company did the wiring for the first Atari videogame hand controllers, he said.
Eventually, he sold the company but made sure the employees were taken care of.
He took over the local Marine Corps League detachment and knew there were problems, Bravico said. The COVID shutdowns had had a serious effect on business. “I knew nothing about running a bar or restaurant,” he said.
He broke the detachment up into three areas: the veterans’ assistance programs, scholarship programs and affordable community events.
He opened up the scholarships beyond members’ relatives to all six high schools, he said.
The assistance program is still growing. “We stopped three veterans’ evictions last year,” he said. “We stepped in and gave them the money.”
They’ve paid cable and electric bills. He gives a lot of help through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Everybody that put their right hand up, I don’t care if you were a cook or a combat veteran, you gave your four years — and some many more — you got our back and we got your back,” Bravico said.
He started the Halloween trail, he said, and funded it with his own money initially.
He cut a trail through the woods a couple of years ago. The first year, 12,000 people passed through it; last year, 11,500 people came through.
So he built a “Trail of Horror.”
The important thing is to make events interesting and fun, Bravico said.
Zak Bringold, 37, is one of the members of the League and he stopped by to talk.
He was a crew chief on CH-53D transport helicopters and spent nine months in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010.
“I always wanted to join the military and I was almost 20 years old, and I was looking to join,” he said. He joined in 2005 but because of an injury, he spent almost five months in basic training in San Diego.
He participated in the raid on Marjah, a Taliban-held city. His helicopter took Marine infantry into the city, he said.
“It was a hell of an experience,” Bringold said.
He worked in Colorado for a time, and his wife and children live in Spring Hill, he said.
He loved being a Marine, he said. “It was great. I miss it all the time,” he said. “It was so much fun.” He’s too old to go back, he admitted, and he likes the beard he’s grown.
Elizabeth Reichow has had a very important job: A Marine mom.
She assists Nick Reimer, who is the leader of the Young Marines at the detachment, and also a former Marine, where he worked as a helicopter mechanic.
Her son, James, is a captain and still in the Marines. He started in the Young Marines in 2002.
“This woman is doing an outstanding job for us,” Bravico said.
“Good leadership makes good minions,” Reichow said with a smile.
Bravico and Bringold are proud of their service, even if it wasn’t always the more comfortable.
“The Marine Corps made me what I am today,” Bravico said. “It made me understand and to respect what we have and what we’re given. The discipline that you needed to continue on in life. The Marine Corps was the worst and the best thing I ever did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.