A local blood donation center needs you — or, more specifically — some of your blood. Not all of it, just a little.
April Johnson-Spence, district community development coordinator for LifeSouth, said Monday that if enough people would take the time to donate some blood, the critical shortage that is affecting area medical facilities would end.
Before COVID, she said, there often were shortages of blood.
During COVID, demand fell because there were fewer people driving, elective surgeries were canceled and blood banks were able to stockpile blood.
Now, after COVID, demand is up dramatically.
“Elective surgeries are up, emergencies are up, the demand is up, but the collections just haven’t come back,” Johnson-Spence said. “And that’s nationwide; it’s not just here in Hernando County.”
“People are just really busy in their lives,” she said. “That’s one of the last things they think about, to donate blood.”
She said they say they’ll come in “soon,” but never do so.
In case anyone is worried that they cannot give blood because they have received one of the vaccinations for COVID, Johnson-Spence said there is no reason for concern.
Those who received the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible to donate blood if they are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of donation.
Johnson-Spence noted that 70 percent of the population can give blood, but only 7 percent do it.
To bring back awareness of the need for blood, LifeSouth is sending its bloodmobiles to gathering places like retail stores, Walmart, events, small or large businesses, and even to churches on Sunday.
“Our buses go out seven days a week,” she said.
To donate blood, people also can check the website at LifeSouth.org to find the nearest brick-and-mortar location and make an appointment, Johnson-Spence said.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
People can also set up blood drives at community centers in their subdivisions or at a church where LifeSouth doesn’t already go to.
“We’ll bring the mobile out to them to make it convenient and we only need about 13 to 15 donations a day to make it feasible to bring a bus out,” Johnson-Spence said. “So we’re always looking for new (blood) drive locations, too.”
The Food and Drug Administration has a list on its website of people who should not give blood. The Red Cross lists reasons such as not feeling well on the day of donation, a low iron level, an acute infection, if you have ever had the Ebola virus or had the Zika virus within the past 120 days.
“Our website has all the guidelines from the FDA,” she said, or people can call 888-795-2707. The local office can be reached at 352-596-2002.
The local address is 12395 Cortez Blvd., in Brooksville.
Blood donations taken in Hernando County are used in area hospitals such as Oak Hill Hospital, both Bayfront Health hospitals and also Moffitt Hospital in Tampa.
“If people really want to help the local hospitals, they need to donate to the red, white and blue buses,” Johnson-Spence said, noting that another blood organization also is seeking donations in the area.
