SPRING HILL — The three area Bayfront Health hospitals have been rebranded, according to a press release.
The new name, Bravera Health, was revealed on Nov. 30. The new brand and naming convention includes hospitals in Brooksville, Spring Hill and Seven Rivers, as well as multiple medical group locations.
“Our communities — our patients — and our hospital staff members are brave and resilient,” said Tony Degina, Bravera Health Brooksville and Spring Hill interim CEO. “Our new name embodies that spirit by combining ‘brave’ and ‘vera’ — the root word for true.”
Those entities transitioning to Bravera Health include:
● Bayfront Health Brooksville is now Bravera Health Brooksville.
● Bayfront Health Spring Hill is now Bravera Health Spring Hill.
● Bayfront Health Seven Rivers is now Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
● Bayfront Health ER Citrus Hills is now Bravera Health ER Citrus Hills.
● Bayfront Health Medical Group is now Bravera Medical Group.
Degina says the services provided by Bravera Health Brooksville and Spring Hill are growing to meet the health care needs of the communities. Primary Care access remains a priority for Hernando County, and Bravera Medical Group is adding a new primary care location near
Bravera Health Spring Hill. In December, a midwife will rejoin the team at Bravera Medical Group OB/GYN to improve access to same-day appointments.
Bravera Health includes 372 licensed beds and about 700 physicians on the combined active medical staff. The system of three hospitals had more than 250,000 patient encounters in 2020, including 67,000 emergency room visits and 14,800 inpatient admissions.
For more information, see the website at braverahealth.com.
