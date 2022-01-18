NEW PORT RICHEY — Just as it’s important to stop and smell the roses every once in a while, it’s a good thing to stop and appreciate the work our trees do to sustain our environment.
Keep Pasco Beautiful will be joined by other organizations on Friday, Jan. 21, to celebrate Arbor Day at Ordinance One, 5738 Main Street in New Port Richey. A free elderberry tree and firebush plant giveaway will begin at 3 p.m. until supplies last. Pasco County Department of Public Works, Recycling, and Environmental Compliance will have informational booths alongside Keep Pasco Beautiful until 6 p.m.
“I love trees and I think we forget how important they are,” said Kristen King, executive director of Keep Pasco Beautiful. “They’re super awesome to look at and they provide shade, but they also help with carbon emissions, they provide homes for wildlife, and they’re just so important.”
In a time where everything seems to move fast and developments are cropping up left and right of us, trees remain to be a reminder that we need to take a breath and appreciate what we have. They are crucial to our existence and can live to be hundreds of years old.
King said her favorite tree in Pasco is this huge old cypress tree at upper Cotee Park. She particularly loves the knotty roots and the majestic way it looks. One of her favorite memories was being able to visit Sequoia National Park and getting to see in person the General Sherman tree, otherwise recognized as the largest known living single-stem tree on Earth. According to Wikipedia, it is estimated to be around 2,200 to 2,700 years old.
This Arbor Day, Keep Pasco Beautiful wants to share the love of trees with residents by giving away Florida natives. The elderberry tree produces a fruit that is edible when cooked, and the firebush is a large perennial shrub that does best when planted in full sun or partial shade.
Keep Pasco Beautiful will also be giving away Companies for a Cause tote bag when attendees bring a receipt dated in January from one of its Companies for a Cause partners. These organizations are making an effort to be more sustainable, and include so far, Ordinance One, Rose’s Bistro Off Main, Green Culture, and Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay.
To learn more about Arbor Day or Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit www.keeppascobeautiful.org.
