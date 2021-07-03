Anticipating Elsa, Pasco opening self-serve sandbag sites

As the Pasco County Department of Emergency Management monitors Hurricane Elsa's path toward Florida, four sandbag locations have opened to help residents be prepared.
As of Friday, the National Weather Service projects Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Pasco County by early next week.
The self-serve sandbag locations are listed below:
- W.H. Jack Mitchell Jr. Park: 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
Sandbag sites are self-serve and open 24/7 to Pasco residents. Sandbags are provided, but individuals must bring their own shovels. Crews will restock sand piles between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
County officials are reminding residents to prepare for severe weather by securing loose items around the home and yard, having a plan for the entire household, packing a disaster kit and signing up for Alert Pasco at egov.pascocountyfl.net/AlertPasco or on the MyPasco App.
