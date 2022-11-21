Along with jazz and blues music, the third leg of uniquely American music is bluegrass. The finger-pickin’ and foot-stompin’ style that came out of Appalachia and borrowed from blues, gospel and Irish folk music will be on full display for three days Thanksgiving weekend at the annual Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival.
The 43rd festival runs Nov. 24-26 at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Rd. Brooksville. Various ticket options ranging from $20 for a single day and $109 for a three-day pass and RV camping with hookups are offered. Primitive camping options also are available. The festival is designed as a family getaway weekend, and children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket. Hot showers will be available, and there even will be a Thanksgiving dinner served. Visit www.sertomayouthranch.org for ticket and more details.
This year there will be 24 performances. Among the acts taking the stage will be Larry Stephenson, Morgan Brake and Duck Wallow Lane, along with the Billy Lee Cox Project. Friday sees the reunion of the Blue Grass Cardinals, Nothin Fancy, the Lonesome River Band and the Penny Creek Band. The Po Ramblin Boys play on Saturday, as do the Malpass Brothers, Authentic Unlimited and Corey Sink & Company. There will be a 10 a.m. Sunday gospel sing with Jan Ladd.
There will be food and craft vendors and pets are welcome. The Ranch has a playground, but organizers are making the festival more appealing to parents by including a Kids Program under a pavilion. There’s a full slate of activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday, including crafting projects like tie dying, building turkey art, making pine cone birdhouses and others. There’s also a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, hayride and a nature trail kids can explore. At the end of each day’s activities, parents may pick up their children or a service to deliver them to their campsites will be available.
Florida-based Evans Media Source, a longtime promoter of music festivals, is running the show this year. The event had always been staged by Sertoma, but last month the Will McLean Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the memory Florida folk singer and songwriter Will McLean, took over the Youth Ranch Oct. 31. There was no time for the Foundation, whose mission is music education and helping youths interested in music careers, to stage its own version of the festival, so it was handed off to Evans Media, said Doug Spears, Foundation president. The event is a fundraiser, as money raised from rental fees from Evans will help support the foundation, he added.
Spears said fans of the annual Will McClean Music Festival will be happy to know it will be held at the Youth Ranch the second weekend of March, though by then he suspects the Sertoma Youth Ranch name will have been changed to one to be chosen by the Foundation’s leadership.
