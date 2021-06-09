Annual memorial held for fallen Pasco Sheriff’s captain

DADE CITY — June 1 marked a dark day for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, but each year, the area law enforcement community and members of the public make sure not to forget.
On June 1, 2003, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office lost Capt. Charles “Bo” Harrison when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. The tragedy occurred 15 days before Harrison’s retirement date.
Eighteen years later, on June 1, 2021, Harrison’s life was honored again at the annual Capt. Bo Harrison Memorial, held at the church he attended in Dade City. Pasco Sheriff’s Office members were joined by members from multiple law enforcement agencies, Harrison’s family and the general public to pay their respects.
According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the memorial included choir performances, speakers and prayer. A proclamation was unveiled as well, marking June 1 as Capt. Charles “Bo” Harrison Day in Pasco County. The Dade City Commission initiated a similar proclamation in 2018.
The deadly shooting in 2003 occurred while Harrison was on surveillance duty near a nightclub on U.S. Route 301 in Lacoochee. He was shot in the back while sitting in his patrol vehicle by a then-19-year-old male in what reports described as a sniper-style shooting with a high-powered rifle.
Prior to his 31-year law enforcement career with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
