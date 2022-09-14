By ensuring your litter ends up where it belongs — in the trash — you can make a lasting difference.
The Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is just around the corner and will involve a team of volunteers picking up litter from across Pasco County. Presented by West Pasco Rotary Clubs, the event will take place at 40-50 sites around the county on Saturday, Sept. 17. Although the deadline for volunteer registration has passed, interested participants can reach out to inf@keeppascobeautiful.org to find out where they can help.
Last year, 1,210 volunteers picked up 12 tons of trash. Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King hopes this year’s pickup makes an impact on the young generation of volunteers.
“There’s no trash fairy, it doesn’t just magically go away,” King said. “The other part people tend to forget is in Florida, all of our drinking water comes from the aquifer. All this pollution is ultimately seeping into our aquifer and could potentially contaminate our drinking water.”
According to King, at least 80% of the trash in our waters is coming from land. Trash that ends up on the roads finds a way to the stormwater system, which leads to the Gulf of Mexico.
Everybody can take easy measures to prevent litter either by securing trash can lids, keeping loose items from flying out of truck beds, picking up litter around their homes, and putting trash in the trash can.
Cigarette butts tend to be a huge problem and are one of the items most commonly found during pickup. King thinks most people don’t equate cigarette butts as trash because of how often she finds them scattered around.
“The frustrating part is that of all the horrible things that are going on with the environment and climate change, litter is completely preventable for the most part,” King said. “Just be aware.”
One of her favorite aspects of the cleanup event is educating the youth who participate. King said she’ll never forget one young boy she met, who might have been four years old, picking up trash with his mother and grandmother. The mother asked her son to tell King why they were volunteering, and he answered, “My mom’s out here because she’s saving the dolphins and my grandma’s out here to save the turtles. I’m out here saving sharks right now.”
King said she was amazed by the boy’s ability to connect the dots — that it’s not just picking up trash, he was out there saving sharks and making their home a better place. For the next annual cleanup, King said she saw him again but this time, he brought his father and a friend with them.
“Meeting those kids, I know they’re going to do amazing things,” King said, “and ultimately, we’re leaving the world in good hands because there are people who do care and want to make a difference.”
To learn more about Keep Pasco Beautiful events, visit www.keeppascobeautiful.org/keep-pasco-beautiful-cleanup.
