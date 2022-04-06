NEW PORT RICHEY — Sailors and skippers are invited to attend a Blessing of the Fleet on Palm Sunday, held as an annual tradition at the Gulf Harbors Yacht Club.
The 48th annual ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at 3926 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey. The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol will lead a procession east along the channel and back to the Yacht Club Basin to receive a blessing from Father Bill Fickel of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church.
No registration or membership to the yacht club is necessary for boaters to receive a blessing. Skippers are asked to sail to the basin just west of the clubhouse and monitor channel 72 for instructions. Skippers are also encouraged to attend the Captains Meeting outside the yacht club near the floating docks at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s a tradition that began hundreds of years ago in Mediterranean fishing communities,” said Commodore Maria Reza. “It was originally a Catholic celebration and a blessing from a priest was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. It was brought to the U.S. ports by people who migrated who held really strong religious beliefs. To this day, a lot of yacht clubs and coastal communities still have a blessing of the fleet.”
Reza added that one of the reasons she thinks it’s grown in popularity is that as people learn more about the blessing and what it means, they want to be part of the tradition.
Spectators not participating can view the ceremony by land from the seawall of the yacht club. Following the dockside blessing, all boats will follow the Marine Patrol for the laying of wreaths or scattering of cremains. Reza noted that the ceremony is an opportunity to remember the Gulf Harbors members who have departed by honoring them at sea by throwing a large wreath overboard in their memory.
Officials such as Bob Hatfield representing U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and Captain Stephen Frick of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will say a few words during the ceremony.
"It’s important to preserve and continue our traditions,” Reza said. “For me, last year was the first time I attended it as Vice Commodore, and it was such a beautiful ceremony. I was so moved by all the people who were in attendance and all the members we remembered.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.