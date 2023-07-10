BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Animal Services will be suspending dog operations beginning Tuesday, July 11, due to an upper respiratory pathogen suspected to be canine pneumovirus among the kennel population. The suspension will enable isolation of sick and exposed animals to allow the virus to run its course.
Hernando County Animal Services is following best practices and taking a proactive approach based on consultation with the leading University of Florida infectious disease expert.
Pneumovirus exists in the community and there is currently no vaccination to provide immunity. HCAS currently has 15 dogs showing signs of upper respiratory infection consistent with pneumovirus. Specimens have been sent out for laboratory testing to confirm the cause of the illness. Pneumovirus is generally not fatal to dogs; no animals at HCAS have died due to this virus.
All HCAS dogs will receive supportive care during their symptomatic period. Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries, and rescue transfers. HCAS understands that suspending dog operations will create a degree of inconvenience for citizens.
The public will be notified when normal dog operations will resume.
Normal operations and hours will continue for all other Hernando County Animal Services.
