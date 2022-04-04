Animal Services says leave cats and kittens alone

PASCOCOUNTY -- With kitten season approaching, Pasco County Animal Services said the best way to help stray or abandoned cats and kittens is to “Leave Them Be.”
“We appreciate the compassion of well-meaning residents who want to help kittens by taking them to a shelter; however, mom is usually nearby and will soon return to care for her babies,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “Keeping these families together is the best way for everyone to stay healthy and happy.”
Here’s how you can help, the agency says:
- “Leave Them Be” until mom returns
- Become a kitten foster parent until they’re 8 weeks old and can enter the shelter
- Learn from kitten feeding guides
- Receive how-to instructions and kitten care starter kits
At eight weeks old, kittens can be brought in for the TNVR (Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return) program, which is a humane, effective way of controlling the stray and feral cat population. In 2021, more than 1,090 stray and feral cats were saved through PCAS’ trap-neuter-vaccinate-return program, – nearly 380 more than the year before.
PCAS also offers SNIP (Spay & Neuter in Pasco), an income-based, low-cost program for pets.
To learn more about the “Leave Them Be” program, visit: bit.ly/LeaveThemBe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.