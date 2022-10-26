NEW PORT RICHEY — Before the public comment portion of the Oct. 18 city council meeting, Mayor Rob Marlowe said he wanted to “clear the air” about since-deleted comments he made on his mayoral Facebook page. The mayor’s post encouraged people who wanted to attend a “family friendly” event to forego the three-day Cotee River BikeFest, a three-day annual event that supporters say brings thousands to the city, and instead head to a festival in Zephryhills.
He neglected to note that Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, which is in the city of New Port Richey, was holding its annual “family friendly” carnival that weekend. He also accused event organizers of strong-arming businesses into supporting BikeFest.
At the meeting, Marlowe said he had nothing against BikeFest, and was simply supporting the rights of businesses to do what they wanted on their own property — an apparent reference to earlier disputes about restaurants grilling outdoors during the event.
At the meeting, several downtown business owners and managers said no one had pressured them for support. They castigated the mayor for his comments, which, they said, miscategorized the weekend festival (as “beer, motorcycles, and more beer”), encouraged people to spend their money in another city, and resulted them losing anticipated revenue from the event, a traditional money-maker for downtown venues.
“This is a ‘throwback event’ to remind everyone of what New Port Richey was like when the only thriving businesses downtown were bars and there was no reason for families to come downtown…” the mayor wrote in his now-deleted post. He continued, “The event organizers, with the approval of my four colleagues on City Council, are demanding that taxpaying businesses have to pay hundreds of dollars to the event just to be able to grill ON THEIR OWN PROPERTY.”
“One of my colleagues,” the post continued, “went so far as to call the event ‘family friendly,’ when nothing could be farther from the truth.”
In response, angry businesspeople called for Marlowe to resign, which he said he would not do, and also have circulated a petition calling for his removal.
Lisa Langford, who owns Lis’s Pieces, a downtown shop offering locally made craft items, spearheaded a recall petition that online at change.org has garnered close to 200 signatures. Lanford told ABC News, however, that between 500 and 600 people had signed a printed petition at the time of the interview. Langford said 1,100 signatures are needed “to move this forward.” Florida law regulates procedures for removal of a municipal official, and it is not clear if the petition will meet the guidelines.
Nevertheless, Marlowe, despite his expressed confidence that he will remain in office until the end of his term in April, failed at the meeting to mollify downtown business owners, more than one of whom called the mayor’s explanation and apology at the beginning of the meeting, “appreciated, but too little, too late.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.