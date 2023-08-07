When middle and early high school students filed into the Angeline Academy of Innovation this week, they began an educational journey that can lead them straight into demanding jobs in high-tech or post-high school education in top technological schools and universities.
The new dedicated magnet school serves students in grade 6 to 10, with additional years up to 12 being added as the 10th graders progress through the system.
“That’s deliberate, because we offer career and technical pathways that require three years for students to complete the sequence of courses,” Principal JoAnne Glenn told the Suncoast News.
Currently, those tracks are bio design, engineering with applied robotics and cyber security with applied computer science. A fourth pathway, in AI (artificial intelligence) will be added next year.
Bio design will start off with a medical focus, Glenn said, but eventually expand from biomedical science to areas of “sustainability and other applications of engineering and design thinking to change up your environment, to enhance the quality of life.
“Engineering with applied robotics will provide a broad overview of the field of engineering and more specific course work tailored to things like robotics in manufacturing and service fields. Our students will actually produce or machine the components needed to build robots suited to specific purposes or problems,” she added. “And students studying cyber security will learn how to design, build and maintain hardware and software, as well as earn certifications that allow them to harden or protect networks and hardware from hacking.” Glenn said Angeline graduates will have the same certifications as others in the industry, which are often paid for by employers. Many of the teachers have been recruited from related industries.
Younger students will have the chance to explore aspects of all the fields, and all the students will receive instruction in core subjects required for high school graduation. Angeline students are required to take eight classes instead of the usual six, so they will be uniquely able to sample a variety of offerings before settling on a single pathway in the 10th grade.
“However,” said Glenn, “we are not a comprehensive program, meaning, for example, we don't have chorus or a full complement of physical education courses. We have the ones that are needed to meet the graduation or state requirements for middle school, but not as many electives in those areas. We do not offer as many world languages. Maybe not as much variety in fine arts or elective areas. We have a very narrow focus on STEM.”
The school is open to all students in the county. Admission to the middle school is by lottery, and to be admitted to the high school students must have a grade point average that would allow them to graduate, because Angeline does not offer the kind of remediation that would bring them up to speed. Students can be bused to Angeline from four drop-off points at other public schools in Pasco County.
Angeline Academy is located at 8916 Angeline School Way in Land O’ Lakes. For more information, call 813-346-2500 or visit https://aai.pasco.k12.fl.us.
