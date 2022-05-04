NEW PORT RICHEY — Locals may have picked up on a hearse driving around Main Street and wondering if a funeral home has opened nearby. A new enterprise has indeed opened its doors lately, but its business is for the living.
Zombie enthusiast and lover of all things horror, Angel Brudnicki has brought her crafts and hearse into town. Angel’s Art Attic is painting Main Street with opportunities to get creative and to support the area’s local artists.
The new business officially opened its doors on March 27 at 5647 Main Street, New Port Richey, which you can find just opposite the Hacienda Hotel. Even after being open just a month, Brudnicki said she has seen positive support from the community.
When you walk inside Angel’s Art Attic, you’ll find a site to ignite inspiration. Half of the shop serves as a ceramics workshop, and the other half provides space to display art and a gift shop. Throughout the month, Brudnicki hosts several repeating events like Sunday’s Community Craft Night, Wednesday’s Weekly Crafting Livestream and Friday’s Stitch session that allows people to vent if needed. On the first Saturday of the month, the shop hosts a glow paint event.
In the artist’s corners around the shop, patrons can find a variety of mediums from photography and paintings to handcrafted items. A “Budding Artist’s Gallery” highlights art made by youth ages 3 to 17 years old for sale.
“I started out doing horror conventions and trying to make creepy things out of ceramics just to be different,” Brudnicki said. “I found that I really enjoyed it, and I started working in a ceramics shop, and then I managed it back in Illinois.”
When her husband transferred to Pasco County, he was fully supportive of her decision to open her own arts store. Brudnicki has a particular obsession with zombies dating even before shows like “The Walking Dead” became popular on television. A section is dedicated to Brudnicki’s passion for horror, with ceramic baby heads, a zombie nativity scene, wine glasses, bowls and more.
Some of the ceramics that patrons can choose from range from buddhas, shark’s heads, sloths, cows, and teddy bears to the macabre-like skulls, grim reapers, ghosts, and mummies lying in a sarcophagus. Currently, the ceramics most in demand are Disney characters, motorcycles, animals, and little mushrooms.
Brudnicki said she has 5,000-plus different molds to pour, which includes some adult themes hidden behind a curtain in her shop. Prices for painting ceramics are mostly $15 and under, except for select larger pieces, and each piece costs double once you consider the inclusion of paint, studio time, and a firing fee.
“There’s something for everyone here,” Brudnicki said.
When school lets out for the summer, Angel’s Art Attic will host a children’s camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in June, July, and August. Participants will get to try their hand at a different craft each day and can bring it home with them.
Walk-ins are welcome and private parties can be scheduled to fit any occasion.
In November, Brudnicki plans to donate a portion of her sales toward the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Both her father and grandmother had the disease and it runs in her family.
To learn more, visit angelsartattic.com.
