BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation has closed Anderson Snow Park (1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill) to the public and all league activities.
The park closed starting Wednesday, June 28, and will be re-opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, to resume normal operations.
This park closure is in preparation for the July 1 Red, White and Brews Music and
Firework Celebration presented by Hits 106. Admission is free and parking is $10 per vehicle (cash only).
Red, White, and Brews Music and Firework Celebration Itinerary:
• Gates open at 5 p.m.
• Fireworks show begins at dark
There will be no coolers or tents, outside food and drinks, or pets permitted.
Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.
