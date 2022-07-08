TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners will not require the nonprofit environmental group Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs to provide a nearly $3 million bond to cover potential contractor development losses — at least for now.
In a 5-0 vote, commissioners passed a motion on July 6 to provide a partial stay on the Morgan Development Group’s Anclote Harbor construction project, while not requiring CCTS to come up with a bond until certain conditions are met by the Morgan Group.
And based on the motion, the Morgan Group will be permitted to secure required federal and state permits for the project.
Once Morgan Group obtains those permits and satisfies specific sections of the city’s development agreement, the board will then schedule a special meeting to determine if CCTS must secure a bond.
The Morgan Group has requested CCTS post a $2.8 million bond to cover construction delay damages. Morgan Group estimates that it could lose $45 million in profit if the project cannot be completed.
The Morgan Group plans to build Anclote Harbor, a 404-apartment complex on a nearly 74-acre site along the Anclote River.
In March a three-judge Pinellas County Circuit Court panel dismissed CCTS’s lawsuit against the city and Morgan Group, ruling that the environmental group “lacked standing” to sue. However, the judges allowed CCTS to submit an amended complaint, which the group did April 6.
After approving Anclote Harbor in November, the newly elected Tarpon Springs City Commission voted on June 28 to halt construction until CCTS’s lawsuit challenging the project is resolved.
The CCTS appeal, to be heard by the Pinellas County Circuit Court of Appeals, could take between 18-24 months, according to Morgan Group attorney Scott McLaren.
Board members say holding the CCTS bond requirement is the right decision.
“That, in my conscience, would satisfy the issues that the Concerned Citizens have, and also address any concerns as far as risk or loss that the Morgan Group would have,” said Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis.
Vatikiotis said “we are asking you to gamble tonight in asking for a bond, when we do not know in certainty to whether the appeal will be decided.”
Vatikiotis added he’s not concerned about a potential lawsuit against the city.
“I am here for the public — that’s who I am concerned about,” Vatikiotis said. “I feel that there is a public interest involved in this matter. Let the courts deal with this (appeal) matter.”
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt said the Morgan Group, like other developers, “build risk into their proposals — they build risk into everything they do.”
“We should not require a bond, and let it play out in the courts,” Lunt added.
The 3½-hour meeting, which included Morgan Group and CCTS lawyers being cross-examined by commissioners, occasionally became contentious between lawyers and board members.
Jane Graham, the attorney representing CCTS, requested the Morgan Group’s Powerpoint presentation of estimated construction costs and potential profits earned by a completed Anclote Harbor apartment complex be stricken from the record, saying CCTS had not been provided detailed support material that justified the figures.
“I’m afraid that this is not enough,” Graham said. “I want this chart stricken from the record.”
Morgan Group attorney McLaren reiterated a claim made at previous commission meetings that Tarpon Springs was treating the Morgan Group’s development project application differently.
“Never to my knowledge has a rezoning applicant in the history of Tarpon Springs been treated this way,” McLaren said. “We are certainly being treated in a unique situation.”
Later, McLaren requested that Commissioner Michael Eisner recuse himself from the proceedings upon learning that Eisner had pursued his own investigation into the Army Corps of Engineers issuance of permits to Morgan Group.
City Attorney Thomas Trask told Eisner that his actions were improper.
“You should not be out there doing your own investigation and gathering testimony,” Trask said. “You need to be relying on the testimony and evidence presented here.”
Eisner later declined to recuse himself, saying information he obtained did not affect his stance on the project.
Morgan Group attorney Ed Armstrong objected to the board including segments of City Resolution 2021-60 as part of what Morgan Group would be required to comply with to satisfy the city.
Vatikiotis said including provisions from the city’s development plan did not change or add new requirements to be met by the Morgan Group.
“We are not changing any of the conditions, or placing new conditions on the Morgan Group,” Vatikiotis said.
A handful of residents voiced their objections to CCTS being required to secure a bond, saying the Morgan Group should bear the financial burden.
“We think developers take a risk when they build a project,” said Peter Dalacos, a Tarpon Springs resident and president of CCTS. “They don’t need a bond to relieve them of that risk.”
Brian Crosato, of Palm Avenue, said a bond shouldn’t be issued, since there’s no guarantee the apartment project will disappear.
“In this market they (Morgan Group) could go bankrupt,” Crosato said. “Why do we have to gamble on a project that may not happen?”
Tex Carter, of Mariner Drive, who identified himself as a retired developer, said Morgan Group was essentially asking the city to indemnify the company from risk.
“I don’t think the citizens of Tarpon Springs should be footing the bill,” Carter said. “Why should we have to gamble? They may go belly up.”
