NEW PORT RICHEY – AmSkills is reaching out to teens and young adults in Pasco County seeking a productive way to spend summer break.
The West Pasco-based organization specializes in workforce training and employment placement in the manufacturing industry for individuals of all ages. This summer AmSkills is offering training and education opportunities to Pasco County high school rising juniors and seniors, as well as Class of 2021 graduates.
AmSkills' current training event is one of its periodic Career Discovery Bootcamps that began Monday, June 7, and continues until June 18, at 9130 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. The bootcamps are free, two-week sessions that consist of multiple hands-on projects that include blueprint and measurement reading, introductions to soldering, attending tours of local manufactures and obtaining an OSHA Safety Certificate. Participants completing bootcamps receive certificates of completion and are guaranteed a job interview on the last day of camp, according to the AmSkills website. Selected individuals have the opportunity to start work within two weeks of completing the bootcamp.
The current bootcamp follows AmSkills one-day Discovery Workshop held on May 29 at the same 9130 Ridge Road location. Participants worked individually and as a team to build a hands-on project. Those who chose to continue their education were invited to the current bootcamp.
According to AmSkills, manufacturers participating with the training organization need to fill 40-60 entry-level positions, on average. There are 3,019 manufacturing companies and 68,975 manufacturing jobs in the Tampa Bay area of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties, AmSkills reports, with average earnings of $76,987 per year, 27.5 percent higher than the overall average earnings in the area.
Another youth training opportunity available this summer is the Pasco County Utilities Youth Summer Internship program. The seven-week, paid internship is offered to high school students age 16 and older and takes place from June 14 to July 30 at locations in Port Richey and Wesley Chapel.
The summertime internship pays $10 an hour and an orientation will begin June 14 at Pasco County Utility headquarters in Land O’ Lakes. The orientation includes training in measurement, blueprint reading, safety and soft skills.
Only eight students were to be selected to participate in the summer internship following orientation sessions. Internship positions with Pasco County Utilities include working at the electrical panel shop, metal shop and water treatment plant.
An additional training opportunity beginning this month is a CAM milling and turning virtual course from 7-9 p.m., June 21. The course lasts 12 weeks and is held once a week online, according to the AmSkills website. It offers an introduction into computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) operations.
To find more information about AmSkills and its training programs, go to www.AmSkills.org or call 727-301-1282.
