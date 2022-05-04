HOLIDAY — A nonprofit organization created to fill a need by training a skilled workforce and helping manufacturing industries recruit is expecting to move into a permanent location this summer.
AmSkills is nearing the completion of Phase I — an interior renovation project of an its future Workforce Training Center on 4.5 acres of land thanks to grants from Pasco County community development block grants and donations from Dr. James P. Gills. AmSkills President and Chief Executive Tom Mudano said he expects the nonprofit to move in by July, and Phase II will take over an exterior renovation and parking lot plan.
The renovated building is a 13,600-square-foot facility which will offer a two-week Career Discovery Bootcamp and additionally, the facility will feature space for the Pasco Economic Development Council’s SMARTstart program, which helps individuals interested in learning what it takes to start their own companies.
Phase III will utilize a $3 million federal earmark toward building an Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Simulators & Robotics Training Center.
“The reason we picked this location because it’s a lower-income community and AmSkills was really created by Pasco County to be an economic development initiative in 2014,” Mudano said. “We used to be located in Marchman Technical College, then we purchased this property last year, but the building hasn’t been usable until we could renovate.”
The nonprofit currently operates out of a mobile unit which travels across the county offering a two-week bootcamp that prepares adults with the skills to take on manufacturing jobs. The bootcamp concludes with guaranteed job interviews with multiple manufacturing companies.
“We’re growing and it’s exciting,” Mudano said. “We have numerous cities across the country interested in our bootcamp model.”
AmSkills focuses on recruiting, training, and sustaining through mentoring and coaching within the manufacturing industry. To date, the nonprofit has helped give people second chances, helped veterans land jobs, helped high school students jump into an industry that can assist with college tuition, and has helped homeless people learn a trade that can help them pay for a roof over their head and food on their plates.
“If I say electrician, you know what it is, but if I say mechatronics, what does that mean?” Mudano said. “It’s really hard to recruit into this industry, so we focus on that using our high school academy at Anclote High School that was launched two years ago and through our adult bootcamps.”
At Anclote High School, AmSkills has formed the first pre-apprenticeship program and Mudano added the nonprofit will soon implement a manufacturing academy starting with freshman and then sophomore students.
Growing industries, such as Harvest CROO, are looking to hire 500-plus technicians in the Tampa Bay area. Thanks to AmSkills, residents are learning the skills to apply for those jobs.
Another aspect of the future Workforce Training Center will be the fun programs adults can join to pick up new skills. Mudano said he hopes to create a neighborhood training center for people who maybe have no knowledge of manufacturing but can come learn how to build a 3D printer or build a drone. That skill may become a career for people who may not have considered it before.
While the facility may open this summer, Mudano said AmSkills will continue to offer the two-week bootcamp with its mobile unit as a means to support manufacturers looking to recruit.
To learn more about getting involved with AmSkills, contact Mudano at 727-331-2917.
