NEW PORT RICHEY — AmSkills Inc. aims to make a difference by training people interested in the manufacturing industry. The nonprofit also recently made a difference in the life of Dawn Perry, a deaf resident seeking to improve her skills after being let go from a job of 12 years that became automated.
Perry is the first deaf person to graduate from AmSkills Career Discovery Bootcamp, and after interviewing with six local manufacturing companies, she was asked back for a second interview with three of them.
“My experience at the AmSkills Bootcamp did improve my skills and knowledge,” Perry said. “I learned a lot about reading and identifying blueprints, soldering, and rewiring 2-3-way light switches, drill press, and measurements. This year is more technology than what I learned in the past.”
Before she entered the bootcamp, Perry said she faced many challenges because of being deaf. Employers didn’t know how to communicate with her, and they didn’t know how to contact interpreting agencies. The two-week bootcamp provided two interpreters for Perry and once she receives a job offer, Vocational Rehabilitation will provide an interpreter for orientation, job training or as needed for the first 90 days on the job.
Jennifer Hess, executive director of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services in New Port Richey where the bootcamp was held, noted that 75% of the deaf community is unemployed or underemployed.
“One of the AmSkills veteran candidates stood up in front of the audience and said he was proud of me for being there two weeks for the manufacturing training,” Perry said. “He noticed how hard it was for me to pay attention while having sign language interpreters and learning to build new things. He knew that I was struggling, and they helped me learn new things. It felt good receiving the training certificate and the OSHA training certificate.”
During her time with the bootcamp, Perry said AmSkills helped to boost her confidence and the staff encouraged her to keep trying. While at times Perry said she thought she wasn’t doing well, AmSkills proved her wrong.
As the first deaf graduate of the bootcamp, Perry advises others in the deaf and hard of hearing community to take AmSkills Manufacture Training because it can be done with their own eye/hand coordination – it has nothing to do with their ears.
“Do not step out if you don't think you can do this,” Perry said, “but I know you can do it!”
AmSkills is offering openings for bootcamps almost every month. They are mobile and are offered in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Hernando counties. To learn more about reserving a spot, visit www.amskills.org or call 727-301-1282, ext. 126 to register. Seats are limited, but reservations will be accepted until all available spots are filled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.