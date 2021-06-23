BROOKSVILLE — Tom Dampman carefully entered some information into the hand controller for his telescope and said he was hunting galaxies, specifically a pair named M65 and M66 in the constellation Leo, to look at and photograph.
The motors that operated his telescope’s mount whirred for a moment, and then the telescope stopped.
“It won’t look like the Hubble photos,” Dampman said as people lined up for a look. “Just two smudges.”
People saw two galaxies of three in a group called the “Leo Triplet.” They are 35 million light-years away.
Dampman is a member of the Nature Coast Amateur Astronomers club, which has been in existence for about 10 years and meets once a month at the Sparacia-Witherell Family Winery and Vineyards in Brooksville.
Dave Bahr is the club’s president.
“I’ve been interested in astronomy since the 1970s,” he said. “The funny thing was, I bought a telescope for my son, who was a young teen. I set it up for him one night. He wasn’t that interested, and just by chance, I had no idea where I was looking, I looked up and I saw Saturn with its rings, from my backyard, and I got hooked.”
He retired and moved to the area in 2008.
The club’s meeting place at the winery could be a combination of some of amateur astronomers’ greatest loves: a dark-sky site with amenities like a meeting place, a tent and a portapotty; and a place to sample or buy fine wine.
“It’s one of the few places in the county that we can see the Milky Way from horizon to horizon,” past-club president Phil Rastocny said.
Most clubs are on hiatus, Bahr said, because of COVID-19 in the past and now because in the summer months the weather is not always cooperative, the mosquitoes are busy, and many members go back north. The Nature Coast group has restarted meetings despite sparse attendance, but the Pasco Astronomers, which meets at Starkey Park in New Port Richey, is not resuming meetings until the fall.
Members come and go, Bahr said, and some never return after attending one meeting. The club needs younger members, he added, and people to staff public outreach events like star parties at schools.
New York native Joe Sparacia hosts the club on his land, where his family grows grapes and produces a variety of wines. His sister works for Pasco-Hernando Community College, and his brother is retired from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Police Department.
In the summer, it doesn’t get truly dark until after 9 p.m., and several members said that sometimes they stay out all night. Despite the lights from Brooksville and Spring Hill, and an occasional flash of lightning in the distance, the dark revealed the wonders of the night sky, and the amateur astronomers started pointing out constellations and pointing their telescopes.
One of the visitors on a recent Thursday evening was Helene Fischer, who enjoyed hearing the talk about astronomy, the latest science news, UFOs and seeing the stars.
“They all have a lot of knowledge,” she said. “They really try to share that knowledge.”
More info
The Nature Coast Amateur Astronomers (www.facebook.com/groups/FloridaStarGazers) meet at Sparacia-Witherell Family Winery and Vineyards, 21509 Snow Hill Road, Brooksville. For information about the vineyard, call 352-650-8466 or visit https://sparaciawitherellfamilywinery.com.
NCAA Monthly Meetings
July 8, 7 p.m. meeting; 8:30 p.m., program/viewing (no moon)
Aug. 5, 7 p.m. meeting; 7:30 p.m., UFO/“Alien” Encounter Program (guests)
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. meeting; 8 p.m. program (9% moon)
Oct. 7, 7 p.m. meeting; 7:30 p.m. program (2% moon)
Nov. 4, 7 p.m. meeting; 7:30 p.m. program (new moon)
Dec. 30, 6 p.m. meeting; 6:30 p.m. program (no moon)
