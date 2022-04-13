With an increasing Pasco County population that is also comprised of the aging, it’s important to pay attention to one’s memory. A recent Alzheimer’s Association report states that doctors and patients are having trouble distinguishing between mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and normal aging.
“We have a shortage of specialists and that is a barrier to timely and accurate diagnosis,” said Deann Marasco, Florida health systems director of the Alzheimer’s Association. “A lack of diagnosis means there’s not only a delay in treatment and care, but supportive services.”
Having a diagnosis is critical for planning, Marasco noted. Having Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is something patients want to prepare for by planning as early as they can to make decisions for themselves, including their family. Otherwise, waiting may get to a point where critical decisions about medical treatments, living situations, and end of life paperwork end up being a burden put on family members.
Nearly 6 in 10 family caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s rated their emotional stress as high or very high, Marasco said, and 1 in 3 seniors will die from Alzheimer’s disease. More than 580,000 live with the disease in Florida with more than 806,000 people providing unpaid care for their loved ones. That’s a 2-1 ratio of caregivers spending 1.2 billion hours of unpaid caregiving.
“MCI is not part of normal aging,” Marasco said. “An estimated 10-15 percent of individuals with MCI develop dementia each year. One third of them will develop dementia due to Alzheimer’s within five years.”
In Pasco County, 15,485 residents are living with Alzheimer’s, or 12.5 percent of the population.
When looking at MCI, there could be very mild symptoms that may not interfere with everyday life. Someone can have MCI with or without Alzheimer’s. If someone is exhibiting symptoms of MCI and has biomarker evidence of the brain changing, or showing characteristics of Alzheimer’s, they are described as having MCI due to Alzheimer’s, however, this is a subtype.
“Not everyone diagnosed with MCI will go on to develop Alzheimer’s,” Marasco said.
“When you’re assessing an individual for cognitive decline, you want to rule out if there are vitamin deficiencies or if they have depression,” she continued. “Some of those mask as MCI, and we can reverse that. If you’ve been proscribed something and there’s polypharmacy, that could cause some MCI. It’s important not only to be assessed but to have an accurate diagnosis.”
Marasco suggests that patients have a discussion with their primary care physician to talk about their feelings of changes in memory and thinking. A person’s primary physician can assess and diagnose but many are referred on to a specialist – such as a geriatrician, a neurologist, a clinical psychologist or psychiatrist.
The Alzheimer’s Association in 2019 started work to support health systems with accurate and timely detection and diagnosis, but most importantly, with access to quality care. If a provider is suspecting Alzheimer’s, it’s not necessarily about the disease process but how to manage through the disease.
The organization provides resources, products and solutions to primary care to help patients. A hotline is available with 24/7 support to answer questions about Alzheimer’s. The hotline number can be reached by dialing 1-800-272-3900. For more information, visit www.alz.org.
