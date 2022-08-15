BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park. 10800 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill. This closure will begin on Aug. 22, and will last for approximately 5 days.
The Hernando County Government will be replacing the drain-field that services the restrooms at Pine Island Park. In the meantime, six portalets, two ADA portalets, and two handwashing stations will be available for guests to use from now until the drain-field has been replaced. Inclement weather will determine any potential delays and the length of time needed to complete the project. The community will be notified when the park will be reopened to the public.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4027 for additional information.
