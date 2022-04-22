BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park, 10800 Pine Island Drive, Spring Hill, to resurface the parking lot.
This closure will begin the week of April 25, for approximately five to 10 days. The weather will determine any potential delays and the length of completion for the project. The community will be notified when the park will be reopened.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 754-4027.
