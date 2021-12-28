To the average person who thinks about land zoning, agricultural might seem to be a pretty simple designation.
It conjures up images of cattle grazing in a field as you drive past, a horse farm, a farm for growing crops and slow-moving tractors driven by men in overalls as you wait to pass them on a two-lane road.
But in the realm of government, it’s just not that simple. People who live in rural areas surrounded by land zoned agricultural seem surprised to learn that the laws on the books allow for “agritourism,” and that landowner with land zoned agricultural can do a lot more with the land that graze cattle or grow crops.
And sometimes the local government cannot stop it.
In 2021, a battle over the agricultural designation came to a head with the debate over Ranhy Yoho’s land near I-75, where he wanted to let motorcycles use his land but surrounding landowners fought successfully to stop him, though it took several trips to the county commission chambers.
Assistant County Attorney Kyle Benda, at a Dec. 14 meeting of the County Commission, presented a lecture on agritourism for the commissioners.
On Nov. 16, at a County Commission meeting, the Matthews Family Limited Partnership had asked for and finally received over vehement community opposition a special use exception for its 120-acre lot, Farm of Dreams, north of Camper’s Holiday, which is a few miles east of U.S. 41 in Hernando County.
Residents in the development directly south of Farm of Dreams have been fighting to stop the planned land use at Farm of Dreams, and made their case again in many letters and speeches to the commission.
After Joe Matthews came forward and talked about his dreams and hopes for the land, ending with “I hope and pray another citizen doesn’t have to go through what I’ve gone through the last two years,” commissioners approved the special exception 5-0.
Commissioner Steve Champion pointed out that — as in a lot of other land cases — the commission’s hands often are tied in land use cases because of state laws protecting the rights of property owners.
“Agriculture is allowed, and they could put a shooting range there,” Champion said. “There’s all kinds of laws and we can’t stop them.”
In fact, Champion said, the real intruder is Camper’s Holiday.
“I know it’s been there for years, but I never would have approved that kind of density in an agriculture area,” he said.
That was cold comfort for the residents who packed the commission chambers and waited through hours of hearings and other matters.
Benda gave a presentation on the law regarding agritourism, then fielded questions and comments from commissioners who have had to deal with an increasing number of special exception use requests and public protests.
The main intent of the state’s laws is to support bona fide agricultural production to provide a “secondary stream” of income for farms, and a related purpose is to teach the public about agriculture, Benda said.
Of note is that agritourism bills have been filed in the House (HB 717) and Senate (SB 1186) that would remove the word “secondary” and would allow tourism for a stream of revenue. The bills are in committee, Benda said, and could change before they are passed.
“When I read this, it seems that what we’re doing now is not legal,” Champion said. “By making them do these applications for events, etc., if they meet the agritourism law, who are we to say what they can and can’t do and how many times they can do it?”
Benda said it’s not meant to completely eliminate local control; counties can still “address substantial offsite impacts of agritourism activities,” he wrote in the agenda documents.
In addition, buildings such as enclosed barns are subject to the fire prevention code in certain cases, and thus the county’s Fire and Emergency Services can inspect the buildings.
A big business for farms has been wedding venues. Indeed, on Powell Road on the way to “Farm of Dreams,” the Matthews Family site, is a large piece of property with a barn, and a sign advertising the location as a wedding venue.
An enclosed barn can be subjected to the county’s fire code, Benda said, but not a pole barn.
According to Florida Statutes, “‘Agritourism activity’ means any agricultural related activity consistent with a bona fide farm, livestock operation, or ranch or in a working forest which allows members of the general public, for recreational, entertainment, or educational purposes, to view or enjoy activities, including farming, ranching, historical, cultural, civic, ceremonial, training and exhibition, or harvest-your-own activities and attractions. An agritourism activity does not include the construction of new or additional structures or facilities intended primarily to house, shelter, transport, or otherwise accommodate members of the general public.”
Wedding venues fall under the word “ceremonial,” Benda said.
“In your opinion, should we be regulating any of these wedding venues, or should we just allow them, as long as they fall under the law, to do their thing?” Champion asked.
Benda responded that the commission can regulate certain aspects of them.
“The Special Exception Use permit process is a good way for us to do that,” Benda said, but Champion disagreed, saying it would be an encroachment on a property owner’s private property rights. “If they meet the definition, then they should be able to do that,” Champion said, adding that they have better things to do than concern if someone with 50 acres wants to hold a wedding.
“If there’s noise or trash, or they’re breaking the law somewhere else, we can send code enforcement out there,” he said. “We can still regulate the things that are within the law.”
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said that a key phrase in the argument is “off-site impact,” and that some requests have been denied because of impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.
Fellow farmers and other residents in rural areas could complain about how a wedding venue brings hundreds of cars into an area with inadequate roads and excessive noise, and they’re looked at on a case-by-case basis.
“If they want to have one wedding venue once a year, it probably won’t go before the special exception process,” Rogers said. “But if it turns into a business, then it goes through the process before the board, and lets the citizens have an opportunity to state what the impacts are going to be to them.”
In the “Farm of Dreams” case, neighbors in the Camper’s Holiday development to the south said they were worried about noise, traffic, car accidents, intrusions onto their property by undesirable people, drainage, use of the lake, use of firearms, use of ATVs and what some described as a threat to turn the land into a pig farm.
Champion kept taking the discussion back to property rights.
“If they want to have something we should let them. We talk about property rights. We could use this to enforce without special exceptions,” he said. “You make these property owners jump through hoops. Who are we to tell them they can have 12 events?
“For the last five years I’ve been hearing of these things over and over. We could use this to enforce without having the special exception.”
Ron Pianta, director of planning and zoning services, said in some cases a farm may stop farming activities and just become a wedding venue, so it’s a policy decision for the board.
It might be wise to wait and see what the Legislature decides in the upcoming session, he said.
Right now, there’s a case, Griffis v. Bridge Oaks Estate (Sumter County), that currently is pending, Benda said. It’s a lawsuit by a neighbor against a property used as wedding venue, and the neighbor asked the court to enforce the code, saying the property has no farm purpose and the wedding venue is its primary use, so it can’t be agritourism.
The defendant says it’s in the greenbelt, it is a farm, the use is ceremonial and the code can’t be enforced against them.
The pleadings are done, and motion to dismiss is out there, Benda said, and there could be a ruling in a couple of months. If it goes to trial and then is appealed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal, that would bind the county.
“If DCA answers these questions, we’ll have the specific answers we’re looking for,” Benda said.
Other states have had to deal with these issues, too, including a case in North Carolina about skeet shooting, but Benda cautioned about wading into the use of firearms because of the recent decision against Pasco County on a case involving a woman who was practicing for the U.S. Olympic team. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Dania Vizzi’s parents bought 53 acres of farmland in Darby for use as a shooting range.
Neighbors objected to the gunfire and the county tried to regulate the use. It went to court and the county lost.
“Guns are especially protected in Florida,” Benda said.
The presentation was an educational exercise and no decision was needed. Rogers said that county staff has met and is working on procedures about whether a piece of agricultural land is a farm.
“If I’m a farmer and I come to the commission and want to do something, do I need special permission?” Champion asked.
Rogers replied, “Most likely not. You’ll be able to have a business on there that’s using the buildings.”
But what if a farmer tried to sue the county? Champion asked.
“You can sue anybody for anything,” Benda said. “It doesn’t mean you’re right.”
