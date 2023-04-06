Residents of the Lake in the Woods communities will have to wait a little longer for the master plan petition they have been fighting to be heard.
The item is on the Hernando County Commission’s April 11 agenda but a March 20 letter from attorney Darryl Johnston has requested a continuance to a meeting in May.
Additional time is needed, Johnston’s letter says, to “hear and address concerns of neighbors and to address frontage road connection issues.”
They have had talks with the County Engineer and FDOT, and hope to have those issues resolved by the May meeting.
"The petitioners' representative has requested a continuance of the application; however, the decision to continue an application at this point in the process is solely at the discretion of the Board of County Commissioners," wrote Omar DePablo, the senior planner in the county's Planning Division. "If the applicant is demonstrating good faith attempts at resolving some of the previous concerns and merely needs more time to finalize a plan, then the Board, in most cases will grant an extension, especially in a case where the property has previous 'approved' entitlements for a similar development."
This story has been updated with a comment from Omar DePablo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.