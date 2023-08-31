‘Flooding is some of the worst I’ve ever seen,’ Indian Rocks Beach mayor says
Should I stay, or I should I go?
Millions of Florida residents faced that decision when Hurricane Idalia threatened the Gulf Coast, as the storm ultimately made landfall as a Category 3 in the Big Bend area north of Cedar Key on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
But after years of dire warnings, near misses and deciding whether to hunker down or head out of town, many residents made up their minds well ahead of Idalia’s advance, as long lines were seen at area gas stations and grocery stores Aug. 28, a day before the storm was expected to affect the region.
“I’ve been through many storms but it’s a little different for me this year because I’m taking care of my 94-year-old father,” Belleair Bluffs resident Bridget Clair said as she loaded supplies, including cases of water, into her Jeep at Publix. “I also own a beauty salon, Salon Gaboa, in Clearwater and my husband and I own homes in St. Pete. So, we’ve got a lot going on and a lot to take care of before the storm hits.”
While many residents chose to evacuate, others, including some on barrier island communities like Indian Rocks Beach and Treasure Island, elected to stay despite a mandatory evacuation notice for Zone A.
But as Hurricane Idalia’s rain and wind damage was relatively minimal in Pinellas County, with Duke Energy reporting roughly 20,000 without power at the storm’s peak, storm surge was Idalia’s strongest impact on the Tampa Bay area, as streets, sidewalks and neighborhoods were underwater Aug. 30. Road closures stretched from the Gulf beaches north to Dunedin, Oldsmar, and Tarpon Springs.
“The damage is not as bad as it could’ve been, but the flooding is some of the worst I’ve ever seen,” Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy said by phone early Aug. 30 as she drove around town with City Manager Gregg Mims surveying the damage. “It’s not as bad on the beach side but some of the neighborhood streets on the Intracoastal side are underwater, and we are very concerned. Residents should stay inside.”
In North Pinellas, Edgewater Drive in Dunedin and portions of Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor were either closed or partially underwater, as was Shore Drive East in Oldsmar, a perpetually flood-prone spot.
“I’m praying for all the neighbors because the situation is not good,” Mayor Dan Saracki said by text as he drove around his partly flooded town early Aug. 30. “It’s very difficult to see the flooding and I feel for the people who have experienced damage.”
The mayor said he was pleased to see the community coming together, stating “people in Oldsmar always help one another” in a time of crisis, and he echoed the warnings about the returning high tide.
“I know it could’ve been a lot worse.”
Oldsmar social media showed many images of Shore Drive underwater, along with warnings to steer clear.
The situation was similar in neighboring Safety Harbor, and Mayor Joe Ayoub used his Facebook page to update residents on the city’s storm damage and said cleanup efforts were scheduled to start Aug. 31.
A little further north in Tarpon Springs, officials spent the day and night prior to Idalia’s arrival plotting the storm at the city’s Public Safety Complex, while residents and business owners well accustomed to regular seasonal flooding in the city’s Fruit Bowl and Sponge Docks areas braced for the worst, again.
