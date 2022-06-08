BROOKSVILLE — Rod Scott knows his way around the food prep area at his new restaurant like the back of his hand.
Waving his employees at Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom aside, he expertly kneaded and tossed some dough, added tomato sauce and cheese, then carefully used a long-handled “pizza peel” to place his work into a very hot wood-fired oven.
You don’t want to get too close, because you can feel the heat from the opening and even see the wood burning, but you won’t have to wait too long, he said.
“Ninety seconds,” the retired Army officer said when asked how long it takes to turn raw dough, tomato sauce and cheese into something delicious.
He watched the pizza cook, then lifted it nearer the flaming wood to give it just the right amount of extra heat, crispness, wood flavor and smoke. Satisfied, Scott removed the pizza from the oven, lowered it into a box and presented it to a customer.
Mission accomplished.
He and his wife, Kat, are newcomers to the area. Rod spent 32 years in the Army, signing up as an enlisted man in 1985 and serving for nine years before he “went to the ‘dark side,’” he said with a wry grin, and eventually retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2017.
The combat veteran and wounded warrior served as a linguist and a counterintelligence special agent, he said, and he has been all over the world. He met Kat, his wife, nine years ago and she has seen a lot of the world, too, but when it was time to live somewhere and start a business, they decided to do it in Weeki Wachee.
Why pizza?
“It was my favorite food growing up,” Scott said. His mother was a travel agent, he would go on cruises and loved the pizza parlor on the ship. The man’s name was Battista and he’d make pizzas for the young Scott. “Every year we’d go on the same cruise and Battista would be there and he knew me, and he’d make my pizza for me.”
He had worked in restaurants when he was in the Army and in a pizza restaurant in college, “So I always had pizza on my mind.”
Why here?
“Hernando County was missing that good pizza that I found,” Rod said. “I asked everybody on a Facebook page what they were missing and I got a great response: ‘Good pizza.’”
They ferment their pizza dough for three days, and that makes a big difference in taste and digestibility, Rod said.
“I have New Yorkers come in every day and say it’s the best pizza they ever had,” Rod said. “It’s the best pizza they’re had in the state of Florida, it reminds them of home. We get a lot of great compliments for New York pizza.”
People from Boston, New Jersey and Philadelphia also come in and like what they’re tasting.
A fast start
Kat Scott is a friendly person with a ready smile, and one morning a few weeks earlier at Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza on Commercial Way, she took a break from the hustle and bustle of getting ready for their second day of being open to chat about the adventure.
The previous day had been their grand opening, she said, after about a year and a half of preparation, and it had been pretty busy.
A horde of customers was drawn by opening day specials that included free food, so the Scotts and their employees had worked hard.
They’ve been working hard ever since day one.
Cooking up a new career
Rod Scott said he always had a passion for the culinary arts, and after he retired from the Army he used his GI Bill benefits to attend culinary school and cook up a new career.
He’s from Los Angeles and has been all over the U.S. and the world. In addition to English, he speaks Japanese, Spanish, Korean, and Mandarin, knows sign language and he even knows a little conversational Hebrew from his bar mitzvah at age 21.
He served as an intelligence officer, he said on May 31 in the tiny office in the back of Smokin’ Oak Pizza.
Kat Scott said they have had a terrific amount of help from Matt Mongoven, the chief executive and co-founder of Fourth Avenue Restaurant Group, the franchisor of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza.
He helped them in a lot of ways to get started and trained the employees the couple needed to hire to get their business off the ground. Even so, Kat Scott said she is still interviewing employees.
“Finding good help is hard,” Rod Scott said. “Finding help is easy.”
A few weeks into their business now, he has hired and had to fire a few workers, and has tapped into local organizations to fill some positions. One of his new hires is a son of a local commander of a Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Spring Hill.
“It’s only been 27 days,” he said, “and we’re looking for a manager to take one of our shifts.”
His daughter manages the place in the morning, and he comes in at night. The day he was there, Kat was home.
The parent company helped the Scotts learn its way of making pizza through training at its headquarters in Rochester, Minn., and, in keeping with its “wood-fired” ethos, hooked them up with a wood supplier to keep the oven stoked. They’re going through at least a half a cord per week, Kat Scott said.
According to a promotional press release, “Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic wood-fired pizza. Guests can customize their own pizza by choosing from over 35 fresh toppings or, by ordering one of the brand’s 12 Signature Pizzas, which include favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Smokey Dokey. Also available are a great selection of starters, salads, wood-fired sandwiches, and desserts.”
There also is a “tap-wall” with a wide selection of libations to go with your pizza.
“It’s phenomenal,” Rod Scott said. “Everybody loves it.”
The storefront on Commercial Way features a roll-up front so it can be open to the fresh air, though there is of course an indoor, air-conditioned area.
Rod Scott says he’s always had ideas for a restaurant and still has some concepts he thinks could work, but right now he’s focusing on this one restaurant in which he basically “turned the key” to start, and even bringing some of his ideas to light.
The TV sets tuned to sports channels give the place a friendly, homey vibe that he likes.
Rod said he knows that people from the New York area are passionate about their pizza, and he said he’s received a lot of positive feedback from customers. Indeed, as he walked out to the preparation area, a couple came in and greeted Rod with hugs.
Satisfied and repeat customers, the lifeblood of any successful business.
In the back of the restaurant is a display case full of challenge coins, and Scott is very proud of the ones he has received, he said, especially one for service to former President Donald Trump.
Ultimately, it’s the passion and the product, Rod said.
“I love making pizza,” he said. “I can do the whole shop by myself.”
That pizza he made? It was delicious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.