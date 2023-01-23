NEW PORT RICHEY — Had he not succumbed to an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968, civil rights activist and icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
More than half a century after his death, King still leaves in his wake a legacy that includes great strides in obtaining civil rights for African Americans, and by extension women, minorities and others who have been traditionally disenfranchised. He also left the work uncompleted, with much to be done not only to further civil rights, but to protect the achievements of him and the movement he spearheaded already accomplished.
Both were celebrated and venerated at events held Jan. 15-16 by the African American Club of Pasco.
On Sunday, King’s actual birthday, Sims Park in New Port Richey was filled with music, food, and a hardy crowd braving the unseasonable cold at the “MLK: Celebrate the Dream” gathering, the title being a reference to King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech delivered at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom rally in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.
The crowd was treated to line dancing as well as performances by the Christ United Church praise team, Brooklyn Ryan, the Million Dollar Divas Dance Team, Shavonne & the Force and the headlining Black Honkeys Band.
On Monday, the official federal holiday, “Choose Love” was the theme of a march and program honoring the fallen hero’s words, “The time is always right to do what is right. I have decided on love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Throughout the morning, speakers and organizers emphasized the message that while one can (and arguably should) hate injustice and work to combat it, human beings should always be met with love.
The morning began with a symbolic march on Pine Hill Road, heart of the historically black Pine Hill neighborhood in New Port Richey, from Union Missionary Baptist Church to Booker T. Washington Elementary School. At the school, the estimated 250 marchers were greeted by the AAC’s Performing Arts Academy’s band before enjoying a program in the school’s auditorium.
After a welcome by Ed Schuler, vice president of AAC, an invocation was led by the Rev. John T. Long, an AAC member, and a piano performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Jordan Adams, current rights activist Marlow Jones delivered King’s iconic “I Have a Dream Speech” to a packed house.
“Today was all about love and peace and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King,” Jones told the Suncoast News. “I’m so proud and honored to say the ‘I Have a Dream Speech’ on this wonderful day.
“We have a lot of new people here,” he said. New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe attended the program, and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis participated in the march that took place before the meeting.
The program featured performances by the River Ridge Middle School Children’s Choir, Brooklyn Ryan, Dynari Taylor, and the Million Dollar Divas. Reflections on King’s life and message were offered by Rev. Dr. Pastor Mafikiri of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Hudson, Pastor Sherwayne Phillips of Union MC Baptist Church, and Rabbi Ronald Becker of the Jewish Community Center of West Pasco. Rev. Dr. Emery Ailes III, pastor of Pristine Springhill Baptist Church, offered the benediction.
Before the crowd dispersed outside to enjoy refreshments and a band performance, AAC president Eugene Scott closed the program, noting that next year the AAC plans for a celebration and commemoration lasting three days: party in the park on Saturday, day of prayer on Sunday, and march on Monday.
