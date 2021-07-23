Affordable pediatric office opens to the public

NEW PORT RICHEY — A new pediatrician’s office has opened downtown that aims to make its services available to the insured and uninsured.
Pediatric Health Center is located at 6906 Madison St., New Port Richey. This facility features six medical exam rooms that are themed with land animals, while the dental exam rooms highlight undersea creatures. Premier Community HealthCare has had a long-term goal to open its own pediatric office, and now that dream has been realized after receiving funds through COVID grants and generous donations. Premier’s Capital Campaign Hero Sponsor is Stahl & Associates Insurance.
“There’s nothing like walking into a health center that feels and looks like it’s for children, so this is really a dream come true for us,” said Brittany Burke, communications manager for Premier Community HealthCare.
Burke added that for Premier to be a part of the community health center movement, the center’s goal was to expand access to the public and to reduce barriers to care. Premier wants to offer patients accessible care by reducing language barriers and transportation barriers. The new pediatric office is located within a 10-mile radius of schools, and is in a walkable community with a nearby bus stop.
“It’s very important for us to not only promote health and wellbeing but we’ve got to be accessible and affordable,” Burke said, “and that is our constant goal.”
Joining the staff at Pediatric Health Center are a pediatrician, Dr. Sherrie-Ann Webb, FAAP; a dentist, Dr. Kelly Thomas; and a hygienist, Kelly Ngyuen, RDH.
The office is open to taking same-day appointments. A section of the center has been specifically dedicated for patients who may visit with symptoms of COVID or other contagious diseases, like pink eye, by allowing them to enter through a different door than the general public.
As part of the grant Pediatric Health Center received, the office was able to purchase air purifiers that sanitize the air throughout the building.
Appointments can be made by calling 352-518-2000 or visiting https://premierhc.org.
