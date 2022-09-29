AdventHealth hospitals in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties have resumed normal hospital operations, including regular visitation. Elective procedures and the opening of AdventHealth Medical Group and AdventHealth Centra Care locations will resume Friday.
AdventHealth Tampa will reopen outpatient services Friday.
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will reopen the Wellness Center, Inspiration Place, Outpatient Therapy, Wound Care, and Cardiac Rehab on Friday.
AdventHealth Dade City and Zephyrhills Outpatient Therapy, Outpatient Imaging, Outpatient Lab, and Wound Care will resume business on Friday. The Wellness Center will reopen Saturday. Cardiac Rehab and the Early Learning Center will resume business on Monday.
