WESLEY CHAPEL — AdventHealth Wesley Chapel has announced the purchase of new technology for its hematology department that will expedite the turnaround time for cancer test results. This addition to the lab is thanks to the AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Foundation, which provided more than $400,000 in donations.
The new Sysmex and Cellavision technology allows one scientist to complete about three to five times as many patient samples at a time. The new Sysmex performs a complete blood count, makes a slide if needed, stains the slide, and transitions the slide to the Cellavision. The Cellavision then captures many microscopic pictures and uses mathematical formulas to categorize the blood cells. Scientists will then review the images, reclassify them as necessary, and provide results quickly. The new lab technology will also cater to the growing demand for oncology services in Pasco County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.