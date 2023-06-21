A Hudson teen actress, pageant queen and the youngest member of the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce is striving to add something more to her list of accomplishments — stopping youth suicide.
Brie Burke, 19, lost a cousin to suicide when she was 10, and the heartbreak has been with her since. In 2020 she formed D.A.Y.S., a nonprofit organization to confront the problem (Depression Awareness & Youth/Young Adult Suicide).
The young CEO has volunteers and is working to put together a team of mental health experts she wants to make available to Pasco County middle and high schools for intervention work. As part of the mission, she also wants to set up mentoring groups at schools that could assist students being bullied, one of the problems that lead some youths to suicide.
“We don’t want to give a presentation on a screen to groups of kids and leave,” Burke said. “We want to work with kids in crisis one-on-one to help them through.”
Burke began approaching individual schools a couple of years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily derailed efforts. She is once again working toward her goal of establishing a program, and hopes she can have it in place by the fall. For anyone interested in the project, search “Days Nonprofit Organization” on Facebook. There is a link to donate to D.A.Y.S. on the page.
“I saw the tragedy (of suicide) and I wanted to do something to help people (contemplating suicide) and help people who have experienced it get through the heartbreak,” said Burke, adding she will begin psychology studies toward a degree in the fall at Pasco-Hernando State College. “That way I can be in the field, as well.”
Burke is working now to contact universities in hopes of recruiting professors to join her team as volunteers, as well as grad students in psychology willing to work in the field.
“They (college students) can be a big help and it also helps them with their studies and their degrees,” Burke said.
Burke is a high achiever and is confident she can succeed. She began acting at age 14 and has appeared in 23 movies, with eight more roles in coming movies. One of her most recent films was the 2121 coming-of-age story “Icon.” She said there is talk of a sequel. Another movie in which she stars, “Women Want Everything,” is releasing this year.
She’s proud of her big-screen work, but one of her most important roles was a short video she produced and appears in to be the official D.A.Y.S. online film. It’s a dramatization depicting the tragedy of teen bullying and suicide and is linked on the Facebook page.
Burke began entering pageants about the time she started acting, and is the reigning USA World-United Florida Teen. She lists her past titles as Miss Pasco County and Miss West Pasco Teen USA among others.
