Activists for homeless try to draw attention to the needs

Part 3 of a multi-part series
Paula Robinson has worked with the homeless for 40 years.
She has been in the ministry for 53 years and has been a registered nurse for 49 years.
She’s a counselor with teaching credentials.
“Being in the ministry for 53 years, one thing I’ve never purchased is an offering plate. I’m a ‘distributor.’ So I work with either the shelters, the homeless or the seniors, and I ministered at a convalescent hospital about eight or nine years before I came to Florida,” she said. “I believe that we’re servants of God, and we should share because we care, and we’re supposed to help distribute and just take care of other people.”
At a County Commission meeting, she quoted Scripture as a reason for elected officials to be merciful toward the homeless in their policies and decisions.
Commissioner Beth Narverud, a former School Board member, said that the district has programs for homeless students. The problem is getting all the nonprofits to coordinate their efforts, she said.
“We do have compassion and we do care.”
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said the county is getting $2 million to “work on” affordable housing, and he’s encouraging the various agencies to get together and talk about the problem.
Maybe the county can’t lead, but it can support efforts to help the homeless.
Giving direct help
Ellen Paul is executive director of the Nature Coast Community Services Foundation, which was incorporated in October 2018.
“The corporation’s goal is to help the people living in the woods get out of the woods,” she said. “Our motto is ‘A helping hand out of homelessness.’”
They provide food, she said, and so do a dozen other organizations.
They give tents for those in the woods, and other tools to help them get out of the woods.
“Right now, we have gotten 96 people out of the woods of Hernando County, and these people are holding down jobs someplace and living in their own place someplace,” Paul said. “So I think we’re accomplishing our goal.”
Even so, a family that has been living in a trailer and at least had a roof over their heads found out that they have to move at the end of the year, and they have no place to go that they can afford.
The county estimates that there are 677 people living in the woods, and that number might be short by about 50%, Paul said, noting that Mid-Florida estimates about 1,200 people living in the woods.
“What the general community doesn’t understand is that most of the people who are in the woods are in the woods because life dealt them a blow that they could not recover from,” Paul said. “COVID has taken out a lot of people. Inflation has taken out a lot of people.
“These people are hungry. They need food,” she said.
Why don’t they go to a food bank? There is no transportation, Paul said. Often they have to walk and they can only buy what they can carry home.
Paul listed nine goals they’d like to see achieved in the county:
• Finding out how to help.
• Determining why energy, time, tax dollars are spent harassing homeless.
• Halting the taking of money and IDs from the homeless.
• Providing shelter; it’s too hot in Florida for a tent city.
• Hold a summit of all organizations to avoid duplicating efforts.
• Address transportation.
• Meet with County Commission Chairman Steve Champion.
• Meeting with Narverud, also of the county commission.
• Learn from Pasco County’s success.
In her car on a visit to the homeless in the woods, homeless advocate Paul points out a large shopping center with a giant empty corner store. That would be a perfect one-stop center for the homeless, she says. It’s near their jobs and near where they’re camping in the woods.
Maybe a former big-box store could be subdivided into small apartments so people can get some shelter and have a place to rest safely.
A nearby church has a building, Paul says, where men can take a shower and recharge their phones.
It’s the little things that count.
Death on a park bench
Dali Rivera can’t talk about her sister without choking up. At a meeting in Paul’s house in Spring Hill, she tells of a beloved sister who had mental health problems.
“You have to wait for months to see a psychiatrist,” she said. “Then you get medication that is not monitored.”
Getting to a mental health appointment, if you can get one, might require hours of riding buses.
Rivera’s sister was held under Florida's Baker Act for being suicidal. The act allows a person to be committed to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if they display certain violent or suicidal signs of mental illness.
She came out of the hospital worse than when she want in, Rivera said. She was psychotic, and every episode breaks down brain cells.
Her sister eventually died of a heart attack on a city street park bench, Rivera said through tears.
Homelessness takes a toll on mental and physical health. One story told of a man who deliberately engaged in some Dumpster diving so he’d be arrested. He couldn’t take the outdoor heat anymore, and just wanted to be in a place that was air conditioned, even if it was a jail.
Other say that after a long time in the heat, you get used to being hot all the time.
“We get acclimated to the weather out here,” said Stephanie Haller, who also lives in the Hernando woods.
“When we go into a Winn-Dixie or a Wawa, no matter if you’re in there 30 seconds or two minutes, we get goosebumps, and that’s why everyone looks at us the way they do, because of the way our bodies are.”
Anyone who has had a few setbacks in life could end up homeless.
People admire Paul and her commitment, as well as her direct action.
“She’s one of our favorite people for the folks in the woods,” Robinson said of her.
She takes socks and toilet paper to the people in the woods in plastic bags. Need a tent? Paul will go to Walmart and buy one, then bring it to where a homeless person is living in the woods.
Other workers like Andrew Page, Jennifer Sullivan and Christine Adkins vow to keep after the County Commission during public comment and push for meetings and action to keep the issues about the homeless in their minds, if not their hearts.
Paul said that one day she made a purchase for a homeless man.
He was so sick of Hernando County and the way he and his fellow homeless was treated, he wanted a bus ticket out of town, but first he asked her to drive him to visit a friend in Brooksville.
She drove him there, and then to the bus station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.