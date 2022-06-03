OLDSMAR — Oldsmar has always emphasized holidays dedicated to America’s veterans and the military, annually hosting well-attended and well-organized events at Veterans Memorial Park for years.
On Monday, May 31, the city recognized Memorial Day, the federal holiday for military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces, publicly for the first time since the pandemic with an emotional ceremony in front of a record crowd at the waterfront park that included state Sen. Ed Hooper, Pinellas County Commission Chair Charlie Justice, Karen Mayer from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis’ office, as well as current and past Oldsmar City Council members.
The 10 a.m. program featured traditions like the national anthem sung by Meghan Buchanan, the presentation of colors by Dunedin High School Navy Jr. ROTC cadets, and the playing of taps and Amazing Graze, and the hourlong event was highlighted by several emotional speeches, including by Mayor Dan Saracki and Gold Star Father Craig Gross.
John Ruckart, chair of the city’s Veterans Advisory Board, started things off by calling Oldsmar “The most patriotic city in Florida” before Gross, vice president of Gold Star Awareness, Inc., whose son, U.S. Army Cpl. Frank R. Gross, was killed in action in Afghanistan in July 2011, spoke about the city’s commitment to honoring America’s service members. “My son grew up in this community,” Gross said. “And I’m sure today he’s looking down from heaven and saying, ‘Thank you, Oldsmar, for all you do for veterans.’”
After Mayer read a message from Bilirakis that stated, in part, “the price of freedom is not free…may the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice be eternal,” Hooper made a speech before Justice presented a proclamation to Saracki, who then used his Mayoral Message to recall how he recently learned how his great-uncle, Walter Saracki, lost his life during World War I.
“Uncle Walter and his 37th Infantry Division arrived in France on July 5, then proceed in boxcars to Division HQ,” Saracki said, adding, “the unit completed the move by July 12, 1918. Our sleepy little town of Oldsmar was only two years old at the time. Allied gunfire began on Sept. 24 and was non-stop for two days.” Saracki explained how the squad conquered the treacherous, muddy battlefield known as “No-Man’s Land” by making “steady progress through the network of German trenches.” However, on Sept. 28, the 37th was met with stiff resistance and “the attack continued without interruption,”
Saracki said solemnly. “Uncle Walter was never found. The intense machine gun firing, mustard gas and explosives from the Germans must have stopped my Uncle Walter in his tracks. He was killed in action on Sept. 29, 1918. He was only 29.”
As many attendees bowed their heads, Saracki described the day his grandfather “was notified he had lost his older brother in France. He was missing in action and his body was never found,” and he concluded his speech by saying, “Every brave service member who is lost in battle creates changes. Changes in our histories, our families, our friendships, our generations. Thank you, Uncle Walter, for defending our freedom in ‘No-Man’s Land.’ I look forward to meeting you someday in God’s kingdom. To all the men and women who defended our freedom in military service, thank YOU for your leadership, courage, and sacrifice to the United States. God bless you all.”
The speech was followed by the placing of the ceremonial wreath by the mayor and Craig Gross, who then posed for photos in front of the park’s war memorial monument with several Gold Star family members.
After the service, Justice spoke about Oldsmar’s dedication to honoring America’s military.
“This is really special,” Justice said while praising Saracki’s speech. “You can see their commitment and dedication to saying we want to recognize and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and they have a beautiful facility here to do it. Oldsmar is special, and to see the commitment the community, each mayor and commission and administration, makes to honor America’s military is something special.”
For Saracki, he said learning about his great-uncle’s fate helped him understand the significance of Memorial Day. “Six months ago, I joined the Oldsmar VFW Post 12186 Auxiliary in remembrance of my father, Daniel Saracki Sr, who served in the Coast Guard during World War II,” Saracki said via email, noting he soon began working with District 21 Auxiliary president Judy Kennedy to “piece together how Uncle Walter lost his life during WW1, and I was shocked to learn his body was never found and to learn about the battle that memorialized so many brave young soldiers. This truly helped me understand the importance of Memorial Day.”
Saracki added he “was honored to share my family’s story with so many residents and people who attended the ceremony. The Veterans Advisory Board, the City Council and Staff did an amazing job planning and executing a heartfelt tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.”
