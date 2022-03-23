One hundred years ago, life in New Port Richey was simpler, as was its brand-new Chasco Fiesta.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the beloved festival, which has grown from a modest three-day celebration in 1922 to a much bigger to-do that spans 11 days.
In 1922, Marjorie Sims was chosen queen of Chasco; her “prince” (in later years “king”) was Barnum W. Davis. At the inaugural event, a boat parade was to be held the morning of the final day, but heavy rain canceled it. The weather had cleared enough by the afternoon to hold the boat race. The names of the winners appear to be lost to time.
So goes the chronicle of the festival put together by Jeff Miller, a member of the Pasco Historical Society who created a page about the festival on the local history website fivay.org.
“The Chasco Fiesta was created by Gerben De Vries, New Port Richey's first postmaster,” Miller said, adding that it was designed as a fundraiser for the town library.
Miller wrote that the next mention in the record was a 1926 newspaper report stating the Chasco Fiesta would be held in February that year, but he found no newspaper accounts showing that it ever happened.
On June 27, 1931, the Evening Independent reported that the Junior Women’s Club would hold what was called the Chasco Carnival, a “miniature Chasco Fiesta” July 2, a Thursday, at 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Bay Lea Inn.
According to Miller, the story noted that, “A queen will be chosen, the story told at the original fiesta, which took place about nine years ago, will be enacted by tableaux, boats will be provided for trips up the river and many other good things will be arranged. A very small entrance fee will be charged.”
In 1945 and 1946, Spring Fiestas sponsored by the Chasco Club, the new name of the Junior Woman’s Club, were held. Dorothy Cornell was selected Miss New Port Richey at the 1945 event, and Audrey Potter (Stevenson) won the title the following year.
So ended the hit-or-miss, Chasco-like celebrations, as the next year marked the beginning of what is considered the modern Chasco Fiesta.
“The Chasco Fiesta was revived in 1947,” said Miller. “For the next 20 years or so, the Chasco King and Queen were chosen from Gulf High School students who collected the most donations around town.”
Miller wrote that the Tampa Times called it the first true Chasco Fiesta since the first in 1922, and that it was based on the legend of Pithla and Chasco.
The practice of Gulf High students wearing the king and queen crowns having been given up earlier, in 1970, Miss Chasco Fiesta was chosen in beauty pageant style, with swimsuit and evening gown competitions, along with an interview, Miller noted.
In 1993, the Chasco Fiesta boat parade was canceled due to the “No-Name Storm,” one of the worst flooding events ever to hit West Pasco. The Fiesta was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though last year’s festival did include a limited number of events, including the Native American Festival.
Most believe the legend upon which the Fiesta is based is fiction, though some have made a case that elements of the story of King Pithla and Queen Chasco are based on fact.
As the legend goes, postmaster De Vries was languishing along the Cotee River one day when he found a clay cylinder with a tattered parchment inside telling the story of the Calusa Indians who inhabited the area hundreds of years ago and a Spanish ship that came to civilize them.
As De Vries told it, the translation of the documents recorded that 300 soldiers landed near New Port Richey and were searching for the Calusa when the Indians ambushed and captured them. All but the captain’s 13-year-old daughter, Dona Isabella, his 16-year-old adopted son, Don Philip, and the ship’s priest, Padre Luis, were ritualistically sacrificed to Toya, the Calusa sun god.
De Vries said the documents showed that after four years the three captives were fully accepted into the tribe when the Calusa gave up sacrificing humans and became Christians. The Calusa chief Muscoschee named Dona Isabella Chasco, and dubbed Don Philip Pithla. The two would marry and become king and queen of the tribe, ruling for 40 years and producing three children.
The tale ends with the padre burying King Pithla along the shore of the Cotee River, where a few years earlier he had buried Queen Chasco.
The story is pure fantasy, according to historians, but there are records of something similar involving the Calusa and a Spanish ship.
They detail a 1545 shipwreck off the southwest Florida coast and a 13-year-old Spanish boy named Hernando d'Escalante Fontaneda among the survivors who washed ashore and was captured by the Calusa.
According to an account by Fontaneda, he was made the Calusa tribal king’s personal slave for years before escaping and making his way back to Spain to tell the tale.
Did De Vries know the story of the shipwrecked boy and embellish and localize it? Or is his story true, explaining the origin of the Pithlachascotee River’s name?
Experts will tell you the name has nothing to do with the king and queen of De Vries’ fable, but rather is the creation of Seminole Indians.
According to Wikipedia, an 1851 U.S. survey translates the name of the river to “Boat Building River,” from the Creek word pithlo (canoe) and chaskita (to chop out).
Interesting, but our guess is De Vries calculated he’d need a more fanciful back story than the practice of hacking canoes out of a cypress logs if the objective was to inspire an annual festival for the ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.