NEW PORT RICHEY — More than a decade ago, when Helena Spychalski of New Port Richey was being treated for ovarian cancer, her treatment center offered her a “chemo hat” to cover her hair loss, which many cancer patients report being almost as devastating as being ill.
When she found herself cancer free, “I felt I had to give back for the health I had been granted,” she told the Suncoast News from her easy chair in the home she shares with her daughter, Jeanne Rogers. In 2010, Spychalski set herself a goal of crocheting 100 caps for fellow cancer patients.
Fifteen hundred hats — and countless afghans, scarves, prayer shawls, toys and more — later, the 95-year-old says she finds her needlework “very pleasurable, very soothing. I’m totally absorbed in what I’m doing, and I think of somebody getting it. As I’m doing these things I visualize somebody I know, or somebody I may not know, getting a lot of pleasure out of it.”
“She goes into the zone,” says Rogers with a laugh.
“I give it all away,” says Spychalski, who is currently working on a second batch of 30 toys to donate to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office and her church, Our Lady Queen of Peace, for the holidays.
She does it despite having arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. “I used to knit, but had to give that up because of my hand,” she said. “Thank God I can crochet.”
The retired school secretary has crafted items to donate to homeless people through Metropolitan Ministries, hospice patients, children of all ages, nursing homes and more, and she has found that others want to contribute.
She said that she and Rogers often dine with a group of friends at Grandma Sally’s, a New Port Richey restaurant, and when people learned of her mission of mercy, “I started getting bags of yarn. All colors, all materials, all textures. And not just yarn, but patterns, supplies. One woman came in with a big Santa bag full of yarn, all brand new. And one year, my relatives in Pennsylvania decided to donate yarn instead of giving Christmas presents.”
In her family, “giving just comes naturally,” said Spychalski, who described her parents as people who, especially during the Great Depression, always shared their food or whatever else they had with neighbors.
While generosity runs in the family, the needlework gene escaped Rogers. “She once showed me how to make a chain, and that was that,” she said. “I think I made an embroidery sampler in the ’70s. Just one. It’s like baking. She (Spychalski) is a great baker, and I figured, why should I do it if she is?”
Rogers characterizes her mother as a perfectionist who is known to rip out her work and start all over again.
“It has to be right,” said Rogers. “If it’s not good enough for her, it’s not good enough for somebody else.”
Spychalski agrees with that assessment.
“That’s how I get my joy,” she said. “Making something and seeing somebody smile.”
