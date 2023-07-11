TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Nicole Newlon and the reappointment of Jeff Harrington, Lee Maggard, John Mitten and Rebecca Schulkowski to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Newlon is an attorney at Johnson, Newlon & DeCort, P.A. and is a former city commissioner for Dade City. Harrington is the chief deputy sheriff at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Maggard is the vice president and credit officer for BankFlorida in Dade City. Mitten is the franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill and a former chairman of the Hernando County Commission. Schulkowski is president at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
