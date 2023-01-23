NEW PORT RICHEY — Thanks to a unanimous vote by the New Port Richey City Council on Jan. 17, the fourth- and fifth-grade classes at Richey and Marlow schools — the two elementary schools within the city limits — will receive free tickets to the interactive Dinos & Dragons exhibit at the Harry Schwettman Education Center in New Port Richey.
The council allocated $10,000 for the exhibit, a project of the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science, which is on White Orchid Road in New Port Richey. Five thousand dollars will help M.A.P.S. pay for the utilities needed to operate the many animatronic creatures that populate the exhibit. According to City Manager Debbie Manns in her request to the council, the funds were available in the city’s special events budget and, in addition, Duke Energy had verbally committed to her to contribute $5,000 toward the exhibit’s energy costs.
The remaining $5,000 will go toward entrance fees for the approximately 400 youngsters in those classes to attend the interactive exhibit, which opened Dec. 9 and will run through Feb. 26. In addition, MAPS will provide $5 discounts on tickets for 400 adults so they can accompany their children (adults must attend with the appropriate child), said Rich Melton.
Melton is chairman of the Cultural Affairs Committee for the city of New Port Richey and treasurer of M.A.P.S., which, according to its website, is “a family-oriented, interactive museum displaying artifacts from Egypt, Greece, Rome, Africa and the Americas. Rocks, minerals, and crystals, as well as dinosaur bones, are also on exhibit.”
Dinos & Dragons, Melton told the Suncoast News, is a fundraiser for M.A.P.S., which would like to acquire the Schwettman Center for not only its own home, but as a cultural center for the entire city.
The exhibit features life-size dinosaurs and some fanciful dragons, many of them animatronic, outdoors on the center grounds, as well as activities such as scavenger hunts, a dig pit, dinosaur rides and more.
For tickets or more information on Dinos & Dragons or M.A.P.S., visit mapsmuseum.org.
