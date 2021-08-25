NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three suspects accused of a car burglary spree in several New Port Richey neighborhoods in the early morning hours of Aug. 23.
Deputies said the suspects burglarized cars in the Wyndtree subdivision beginning about 2:45 a.m. At 3 a.m., they drove to the Chelsea Place subdivision, committed additional car burglaries and stole a car.
Just before 3:30 a.m., the suspects traveled to the Seven Springs subdivision and committed more car burglaries, stole a second car and left the previously stolen car in the roadway.
The suspects then went to the Natures Hideaway subdivision in the second stolen car, where they continued to commit car burglaries. They left the neighborhood about 4 a.m. and abandoned the second stolen car in Pinellas County.
Anyone with information or who might know the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21030367. Video of the suspects is available at the sheriff’s office Facebook site, https://www.facebook.com/pascosheriff/.
