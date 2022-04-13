2022 cleanup collects 45,000 pounds of trash

The 2022 Great American Cleanup proved to be a huge success with volunteers collecting 45,300 pounds of trash throughout Pasco County.

 Photo courtesy KEEP PASCO BEAUTIFUL

More than 750 volunteers turned out for the March 5 event – clearing public spaces, roadsides and waterways – covering 43 locations in Holiday, Dade City, Port Richey, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel and Hudson.

“We’re thrilled to have a 15 percent increase in volunteers this year over last,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “Our community has a vested interest in keeping our environment clean, and that’s inspiring.”

 The 2022 Great American Cleanup by the numbers:

  • 45,300 pounds of trash collected
  • 43 locations throughout PascoCounty
  • 761 volunteers
  • 2,244 volunteer hours logged 
  • $64,000 cost benefit (Volunteer Time Value)

Keep Pasco Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup with corporate funding assistance and a grant through the Florida Department of Transportation. The event’s success is a result of collaboration and assistance among the Pasco County Department of Public Works; Pasco County Solid Waste; Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources; and Pasco County Environmental Compliance.