2022 cleanup collects 45,000 pounds of trash

PASCOCOUNTY -- The 2022 Great American Cleanup proved to be a huge success with volunteers collecting 45,300 pounds of trash throughout Pasco County.
More than 750 volunteers turned out for the March 5 event – clearing public spaces, roadsides and waterways – covering 43 locations in Holiday, Dade City, Port Richey, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel and Hudson.
“We’re thrilled to have a 15 percent increase in volunteers this year over last,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “Our community has a vested interest in keeping our environment clean, and that’s inspiring.”
The 2022 Great American Cleanup by the numbers:
- 45,300 pounds of trash collected
- 43 locations throughout PascoCounty
- 761 volunteers
- 2,244 volunteer hours logged
- $64,000 cost benefit (Volunteer Time Value)
Keep Pasco Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup with corporate funding assistance and a grant through the Florida Department of Transportation. The event’s success is a result of collaboration and assistance among the Pasco County Department of Public Works; Pasco County Solid Waste; Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources; and Pasco County Environmental Compliance.
