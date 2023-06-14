Two people have been accused of selling drugs from a Brooksville hotel.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics unit raided a room at 8:30 a.m. on June 5 at the Budget Inn, 1795 E. Jefferson St., after an investigation indicated the residents were selling drugs. Deputies found crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the room.
John Stewart, 30, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a place for sale of a controlled substance. He was held on $23,000 bond.
Marissa Garrett, 29, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a place for the sale of a controlled substance. She was held on $16,000 bond.
Garrett also had an active Hernando County warrant for burglary of a dwelling.
HCSO said Stewart and Garrett would likely have charges added from previous undercover operations.
Two children, ages 5 and 6, who were in the motel room during the execution of the search warrant, were turned over to the Department of Children and Families, which placed the children with a family member.
