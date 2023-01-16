Setting up a charity can be a discouraging endeavor. It involves mountains of official paperwork, endless dunning of potential donors, grueling filling out of grant applications, establishing an office and finding and retaining qualified staff and volunteers. It’s a lot of work just to be able to give away money.
Jane Green and Susan Rossi found an easier way. They just ended their first year after founding a Pasco arm of 100+ Women Who Care, an organization with an easy-peasy system for supporting local organizations that do good.
Four times a year, members meet and listen to three five-minute presentations from local 501(c)(3) nonprofits. They vote on the one they want to support, and then each member or member team writes the organization a check for $100. No muss. No fuss.
In its first year, recipients walked away with close to $23,000.
“It’s very appealing to women because they don’t have to devote a lot of time, but they want to do their civic duty,” Green told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “And in this way, we know that 100% of the profits goes to the charity; there’s no middleman. And all of the money stays in Pasco County.”
The $100 every three months means individuals kick in $33 and change per month, and women also join as teams. One team, for example, has four members, which means each is responsible for $25 per quarter.
“That’s doable for most people,” Green said.
It’s easy for the organizers, also, she added.
“My partner and I didn’t want to be involved in making bank deposits, we didn’t want to be responsible in that way, so it’s appealing to us, too.”
In addition, she said, the group partners with the Schultze Family Foundation, which matches 50% of the donation to charities that meet their criteria (not all do).
The first 100+ Women, she said, formed in Michigan about 20 years ago, Green said, and through word of mouth it spread throughout the country.
Green’s first encounter was as a recipient.
“I had a friend that started 100+ Women in Pinellas,” she said. “I was volunteering with Cindy’s Pets. This was during COVID, and we couldn’t have any of our fundraising events. Someone said why don’t you nominate Cindy’s Pets? So we did, and we got lucky and won.” The organization, she said, wound up with $15,000, which was enough to carry it through until restrictions ended and it could hold fundraisers like its annual Strawberry Festival.
“So we decided to start up here in Pasco County, because it helped us so much. That’s the reason why my partner and I started up here.”
It was definitely a DIY effort. Green and Rossi read and researched and took ideas from other 100+ Women groups. Journey Church in New Port Richey offered meeting space, and about 30 women came to the first meeting. Now there are about 60.
Charities are nominated by members, and must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits that will spend all of the money in Pasco County. Those are the only qualifications, Green said.
If the group gets more than three nominations per quarter, they hold a Facebook vote to narrow it down to the three who will present at a meeting.
Last year’s recipients were: Guardian Ad Litem Program of Pasco County ($3,100 and a $1,500 match); Runaways Animal Rescue ($4,250); The African American Club of Pasco ($4,125 and a $2,062 match); and Be a Light Mission ($5,150 and a $2,075 match).
In 2023, 100+ Women Who Care Pasco will meet on Feb. 14, May 9, Aug. 8 and Nov. 14 at Journey Church, 6345 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Any woman can attend as a guest and can sign up to be a voting member at the meeting.
For more information, visit 100+ Women Who Care-Pasco on Facebook.
