Kickball tourney promotes literacy
SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County’s 8th Annual “KICK” Start to Early Literacy Kickball Tournament will be bigger than ever this year.
It will be held on Saturday, March 25, Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
The United Way’s “Grand Slam Champion” Sponsors Kiwanis Club of Brooksville and Family Chiropractic are presenting the tournament. Each year, 16 kickball teams compete in this single-elimination tournament for a chance to win the Ultimate Traveling Trophy and have the honor of being crowned “Champions of Early Literacy.” Teams are exclusively invited to participate and represent company partners of United Way in Hernando that align themselves with supporting local philanthropy.
Here is the event schedule:
Noon: Food truck rally & touch-a-truck event
1 p.m.: Foam party & bounce house
1:30 p.m.: Kickball teams check-in
2:45 p.m.: National Anthem
3: p.m.: Kickball games commence
5:30 p.m.: Celebrity coach dunk & pie-a-deputy
6: p.m.: mascot fun run & raffle prize winners
6:30 p.m.: Championship game on Field #3
The kickball tournament's purpose is to support early literacy and continue to provide Hernando preschool children free books to help them grow their own little library and prepare them for kindergarten. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, currently providing over 1,050 Hernando children with a free book every month from birth to age of 5. The books are mailed directly to enrolled children regardless of their family’s economic status.
Visit www.UnitedWayHernando.org/Kickball for information on event entertainment, participants and opportunities. For more ways to give, advocate or volunteer for this event, contact Justine Peppe at Impact@UnitedWayHernando.org or call 352-688-2026.
County adds 2 water officers
BROOKSVILLE — What is water conservation and why is it important? Conservation of water consumption and practicing water use efficiently helps prevent unnecessary water usage. Helping preserve a limited resource, it is important to use water only when needed. In efforts to assist with water resource protection and conservation, Hernando County government has recently added two new Water Resource Enforcement Officers who will help prevent water over-usage.
Here are some tips to saving water in your yard:
• Mow high — A lawn that is mowed at 3½ to 4 inches is a healthy lawn. Longer blades have longer and healthier roots, which retain more moisture. They also help shade out weeds. More blade surface helps the grass collect the energy it needs from the sun. This is the number one way to have a healthy lawn.
• Choose water-wise plants — Bahiagrass can thrive with very little need for supplemental irrigation. Consider using plant materials such as Yaupon Holly, Beach Sunflower, Muhly Grass and Blanket Flower for your water-wise landscape.
• Irrigation supplements natural rainfall, not the other way around. If it has rained, you likely will not need to run your irrigation system. Set the system to manual or make sure you have a functioning rain sensor.
• Consider micro-irrigation for your bedding plants — Retro-fit kits are available at garden centers that will allow you to turn your flower bed irrigation into a micro-irrigation system. This will put out a small amount of water, directly at the plant roots.
Hernando County allows one-day-per-week watering, and you must choose to either water before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on your assigned day. Watering days are categorized by the last digit in your address:
Monday: Addresses ending in 0 or 1
Tuesday: Addresses ending in 2 or 3
Wednesday: Addresses ending in 4 or 5
Thursday: Addresses ending in 6 or 7
Friday: Addresses ending in 8 or 9
Friday: Mixed or no address
Saturday & Sunday: No watering on weekend days
For more information on water conservation, visit https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/utilities/conservation.
Spring break activities offered
BROOKSVILLE — The city of Brooksville Parks and Recreation Department will have free student activities during this year’s Spring Break Week, March 13 to 17.
Various activities are scheduled for each day during the week to include an orienteering course, treasure hunt, fitness activities, bird watching and painting, crafts, disc golf and many more. Lunch activities are included in the offerings and each lunch will include an informative visit from city dignitaries. The activities are offered to children ages 6 to 17.
Parents must register their children online and registration is open to residents beginning March 1 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Activity times vary depending on the activity selected; all activities will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Registered children ages 6 to 12 will require a parent to check them in for each activity and children ages 13 to 17 can check in on their own.
Also included during the week will be activities that do not require pre-registration, including water balloon/blaster games with the Parks & Rec crew, playground fun, cardboard sledding at the Quarry, tie-dye art, pickup basketball with the director, indoor fitness games and a glow dance party. Visit the website for these specific dates and times.
To register, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/326/Rentals-and-Online-Registration.
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 352-540-3830 or visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/232/Parks-Recreation.
Dog park to close March 8
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park, 10375 Sandlor St., Spring Hill, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Parks and Recreation staff will be working on general maintenance.
The Rotary Centennial Dog Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Thursday, March 9.
For details and updates on Hernando projects, follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at 352-754-4027 for more information.
New Oak Hill treatment offered
BROOKSVILLE – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital has announced the availability of a new robotic therapy for the treatment of an enlarged prostrate or benign prostatic hyperplasia. The advanced, minimally invasive technique provides long-lasting symptom improvement without compromising sexual function.
BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.
This therapy is a different type of treatment for BPH. It is an advanced, minimally invasive approach that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide long-lasting symptom relief.
Joseph Menard was the first patient to receive this therapy at Oak Hill Hospital by Nabeel Hamoui, M.D., board certified in both urology and interventional radiology. Menard said he tried all of the non-surgical options before choosing surgery.
For more information about Oak Hill Hospital and its urology services, visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.
Treatment targets moving tumors
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers is now able to use a unique combination of imaging and motion management technologies from Varian Medical Systems to treat a wide range of cases involving moving tumors.
Traditionally, in order to ensure that they are hitting a moving target, radiation oncologists have had to treat a significant amount of healthy tissue around the tumor site. This has made it difficult to use radiotherapy to treat moving tumors in a variety of locations such as the lung, the upper abdomen and the breast.
The treatment employed by Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers combines the use of Varian’s On-Board Imager device for automated, image-guided patient positioning with Varian’s respiratory gating for synchronizing treatment with the patient’s respiratory cycle.
Respiratory gating is a non-invasive technique for dealing with tumor motion during radiation therapy treatments for cancer. This enables doctors to safely treat lung and other cancers of the chest and abdomen with radiation therapy, while exposing less volume of healthy tissue to radiation.
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers, located at 15211 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, offers personalized, evidence-based cancer care at every stage in a modern, state-of-the-art facility close to home. It’s conveniently located just east of Suncoast Parkway on State Road 50.
For more information go to ACTCHealth.com or call 352-345-4565.
Dye to return as principal
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando School Superintendent John Stratton has named Tom Dye to be the next principal of Fox Chapel Middle School following the retirement of principal Carmine Rufa at the end of this school year.
For Dye, the move marks a return to FCMS, where he taught for eight years prior to moving to Powell Middle to serve as assistant principal and then taking over as Powell's principal in 2015.
He joined the Hernando School District in 1998 as a middle school social studies teacher.
Dye will officially begin at FCMS July 1 but will be on campus throughout the next few months to meet staff, students and parents. "Tom is a great listener and when you meet him, you can't help but notice his calm presence and his respectful nature," Stratton said. "He will be a great addition to the Tiger Team."
Play to benefit PTSD victims
SPRING HILL — An Off-Broadway play on March 18 at the Springstead Theatre will raise money to help veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD.
“Batboy Returns” stars Ray Negron and the cast of the Off-Broadway musical about a boy who is caught spray-painting a fence at Yankee Stadium and gets the attention of Yankee owner George Steinbrenner, who gives him a job as a bat boy for the Yankees of the 1970s, including manager Billy Martin, superstar Reggie Jackson and legendary catcher Thurman Munson.
Eventually, he became an executive for the Yankees.
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go to the Veterans HEAT Factory (Honor, Empower, Assist, Train). If you can’t attend the play, please donate. You can get tickets or donate at www.veteransHEATfactory.com.
Also at the event will be ballplayers Orestes Destrade and Bronson Arroyo.
The Springstead Theatre is at 3300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill.
Thrift store hours expand
BROOKSVILLE — Mid Florida Community Services Inc. has expanded shopping hours at its thrift store at 19450 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
Last month, shopping hours were expanded to include 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Normal shopping hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Additionally, effective March 1, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
Free donation pickup service is available Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be scheduled by calling 352-754-1255. Donation dropoffs can also accepted at the back bay of the store Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 352-754-1159.
Protect Weeki Wachee River
With spring break season approaching, the Southwest Florida Water Management District reminds visitors about the recreational best practices that will help protect the Weeki Wachee river and reduce ecological impacts.
Visitors leaving kayaks while on the river have trampled vegetation and eroded riverbanks and sand point bars. Also, numerous trees have been damaged from climbing and rope swinging.
• Stay in the vessel when possible.
• If you have to leave the vessel, tie off in shallow waters.
• Avoid docking on riverbanks.
• Don't trample vegetation or kick up silt.
• Avoid climbing on banks and walking on sand point bars.
• Don't climb trees or use rope swings.
• Don't litter or leave anything behind.
The district will be distributing free education materials made available at kayak shops, vacation rentals and other businesses near the river. For more information, visit WaterMatters.org/ProtectWeeki.
Brooksville has board vacancy
BROOKSVILLE — The City of Brooksville is now accepting applications from individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve as a member of the Brooksville Housing Authority.
The seat is available in May 2023 for a 4-year term of office through May 31, 2027.
Resumes alone will not be accepted. An application form may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk or on the city of Brooksville website and must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 201 Howell Ave. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 352-540-3810 with any questions.
All applicants for the volunteer position must be registered voters in the State of Florida. A background check will be required on any applicant.
Applications for Volunteer Advisory Boards can be found at https://bit.ly/3YSlHEm or for more information, visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/ or call the city of Brooksville at 352-540-3810.
Hernando Audubon to meet
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, March 18, at 8 a.m. in the parking lot on the west side of U.S. 19 at 13243 Commercial Way, 6.7 miles north of S.R. 50. Entrance fee is $3 per person or $6 per car (free with senior free hunting and fishing license). The group size is limited, so please reserve your spot with the trip leader Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Bats in My Backyard with speaker Shari Blissett-Clark on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main St., Brooksville. All are welcome at this free meeting. Contact Bev at bevalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460. This program dispels the myths and misconceptions that surround bats and reveals fascinating facts.
• Hernando Audubon Birding Trip to McKethan Lake, on Saturday, March 25, at McKethan Lake at 15185 Broad St. (U.S. 41), north of Brooksville. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot across from the picnic area with restrooms and playground. We will walk through hardwood hammock and along the lake edge, looking for songbirds and water birds. There is a $2 per person park fee. The trip leader has made a reservation for our group and will collect the $2 fee from participants and pay a lump sum. Please bring exact cash. Contact Gwen at 206-659-2677 or gwenfraley@comcast.net.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, on Friday, March 31, at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda at lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
Evening with author Poole
In honor of women’s history month, we’ve invited author Leslie Kemp Poole to speak to us about the important, but perhaps lesser known, stories of women in Florida’s environmental movement. Copies of Poole’s books will NOT be for sale at the event. If you’re interested in asking Poole to autograph a copy of her book(s), you’ll need to pre-purchase online or special order from a local bookstore. A complete list of Poole’s books including links to purchase can be found on her website: lesliekemppoole.com/books.
Space is limited so register at: https://outreach.myfwc.com/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1718651&group=.
The program can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/961155404867994.
Chinsegut Conservation Center is located 7 miles north of Brooksville, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville, Fl. 34601. For more information e-mail Chinsegut@myfwc.com or call 352-754-6722.
Gallery 201 calls for artists
BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Gallery 201 coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, announces a “Call to Artists” for the Brooksville Gallery 201 “Florida Native” exhibit. Anything Florida is suited for this exhibit, just make it native.
Sculptures, ceramics, glass, 3-D, digital art will also be considered. Images can be emailed to cityart@brooksville.us.
Once the artwork is approved, artists must complete the entry form for the selected work. Dates for dropoff of new exhibit artwork and pick of previous exhibit artwork will begin Friday, March 24, through Friday, March 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Hours outside of that timeframe are by appointment only.
The reception for “Florida Native” will be Friday, April 7, at the Brooksville Gallery 201, Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, FL. The reception is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music and refreshment and is open to the public.
Entry forms can be found on the city website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/2232/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Temple to hold bazaar
Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill, presents the 27th annual Food Fest and Spring Bazaar on Sunday, March 19. Come and enjoy an afternoon of delicious foods, local vendors, music and plants to buy.
Vendors will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the food hall will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the Temple office at 352-686-7034. Pre-ordering will be available at www.tbdfl.org.
Jail passes standards inspection
On Feb. 1, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its annual Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection, drawing high praise with inspectors from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the 13th consecutive inspection that the facility has passed while being operated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld. Prior to 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections was responsible for the standards and inspection process for local county jails through the Office of the Inspector General. Legislation was passed in 1996 that gave the authority of inspections to the local level.
Twenty different areas were inspected, including housing, kitchen, medical, programs and sanitation. Inmate disciplinary actions and reports were also examined. Both inmates and staff were interviewed at length for independent views of daily operations.
Staff sworn in at Sheriff’s Office
On the morning of Feb. 13, Sheriff Al Nienhuis swore in 11 new HCSO employees.
They are Shelby Bishop, assistant medical director; Raziel Solich, C.N.A./Phlebotomist; Paul Poxson, automotive mechanic; David McGraw, fleet specialist; Crystal Palacios, Telecommunicator I; Lisa Pyle, records clerk; Austin Campbell, DST Cadet; Susan Cook, DST Cadet; Jason Shiflett, PST Cadet; Austin Hendrick, Deputy Sheriff; and Dominic Pannone, Deputy Sheriff.
