Brooksville Main Street seeks children’s poetry
Brooksville Main Street is compiling its first children's poetry book for Founders' Week.
Children under 18 are invited to submit a poem inspired by the people and stories of TourBVL.com, the historic downtown walking tour. Poems are due Sept. 15 and the book will be revealed during the Founders' Week celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Renowned poet Larry Jaffe, a Brooksville Main Street volunteer, has agreed to organize the poems. The book will also include photos of Brooksville's children as well as photos taken by them. Let the children in your life know of this opportunity. Entries should be sent to bvlpoets@gmail.com.
Bilirakis demands improved passport processing
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has co-sponsored the Passport Modernization Act. This legislation is directed at bringing down wait times for passports by requiring the hiring of new staff, modernization of the entire system and setting an appropriate standard of service for compliance with timely responses.
Bilirakis and his colleagues have held oversight hearings in Washington and written bipartisan letters to the administration demanding improvement; however, constituents are still experiencing unacceptable delays.
“Hundreds of my constituents have contacted my office this year seeking help with getting a passport or having one renewed. The red tape is ridiculous, and it’s simply taking far too long to get the paperwork processed,” Bilirakis said in a press release. “Due to the State Department’s ineptness in performing this basic government service within the promised timeframes has caused many Americans to miss pre-planned vacations, weddings and even the death of loved ones. Passport delays have cost time, money and an immeasurable amount of stress. I will not rest until this issue is fixed!”
Hernando Building Division offers emergency permitting
BROOKSVILLE — Emergency permitting forms are now available on the main Hernando County website and Building Department website. Applications must be complete and notarized, if applicable. Submit completed applications for emergency permitting due to Hurricane Idalia using the following email: emergencypermits@hernandocounty.us
For more information on Emergency Building Permits, visit www.HernandoCounty.us; select “Click Here” on the orange banner at the top of the page.
On the website you will find the following information:
Emergency Building Permit Application
Electric Meter Request (Owner)
Electric Meter Request (Contractor)
Hernando County Storm Damage Guidelines
Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
Brijbag appointed to board of Florida Justice Association
SPRING HILL — Brian Brijbag has been recently appointed to the board of directors of the Florida Justice Association Solo/Small Firm Section.
The Florida Justice Association, formerly the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers, is dedicated to strengthening and upholding Florida’s civil justice system and protecting the rights of Florida’s citizens and consumers.
“It is an honor to be appointed to such an honorable role,” Brijbag said. “Small solo firms play such an intricate part in our community and have so many standards to uphold. So this is truly a privilege to contribute.”
For more information about the Solo/Small Firm section, contact the FJA at 850-224-9403.
