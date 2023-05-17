In 1989, the free clinic was created by blending 2 clinics — the Judeo-Christian Health Clinic and the medical clinic that was being run by the Pasco County Medical Society. It operated out of a private home, moved into a donated double-wide trailer and in 2004, the former building of Florida Cancer Center was sold back to Pasco County and the clinic purchased the office building for a reduced cost.
Today, the Good Samaritan Clinic is still a beacon of hope for uninsured residents of Pasco County. Last year 3,900 patients came through the doors. Services include medical, dental, ophthalmology and, soon, a Women’s Health component.
Good Sam thrives on grants, private donations and fundraisers. Its all-volunteer board of directors has included doctors, nurses, community entrepreneurs, small business owners, attorneys, county representatives and teachers. The board members are the stewards of seeing the clinic’s vision: operating a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization committed to providing top quality health care services to eligible residents of Pasco County.
The clinic consists of medical treatment rooms, dental clinic rooms and a pharmacy. In-service specialty care includes cardiology, pulmonary disease, podiatry, nephrology, gastrointestinal, dermatology, and endocrinology.
Admission criteria is based on income, residency of Pasco County, and denied Medicaid eligibility. The clinic has three premier fundraisers throughout the year: the Nurses Gala during Nurses Week, the golf tournament in September and the Festival of Trees in November/December.
Terri Haffner is chair of the board of Good Samaritan Clinic.
