  • According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, in 2019 there were more than 212,000 general aviation aircraft in the U.S.
  • AOPA’s “Report on General Aviation Trends” placed Florida fourth in the U.S. in number of airports.
  • According to GlobalAir.com, there are 782 public or private airports and other aviation facilities in Florida.
  • Florida is estimated to have 52 airparks.
  • More than 80% of the 609,000 pilots certificated in the U.S. fly general aviation aircraft (AOPA).
  • More than 90% of the roughly 220,000 civil aircraft registered in the U.S. are general aviation aircraft.
  • The general aviation industry provided a total of 1,179,200 jobs and contributed a total of $248.8 billion in total economic output in 2018, according to a report from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
  • According to a 2019 report, The Florida Department of Transportation recently published its Statewide Economic Impact Study, which highlights aviation as an “economic engine” and determines the industry is responsible for a total economic impact of $175 billion.
  • The aviation industry, directly and through the multiplier effect, contributes 1.4 million jobs to the state. On-airport jobs make up almost 400,000 of those jobs for a total of $22 billion in payroll.
  • Florida is home to 20 commercial service airports, 109 public-use general aviation airports and hundreds of private airports. 116 of these public-use airports participated in the study and individual reports of each airport’s economic impact are available on the Florida DOT website.