- According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, in 2019 there were more than 212,000 general aviation aircraft in the U.S.
- AOPA’s “Report on General Aviation Trends” placed Florida fourth in the U.S. in number of airports.
- According to GlobalAir.com, there are 782 public or private airports and other aviation facilities in Florida.
- Florida is estimated to have 52 airparks.
- More than 80% of the 609,000 pilots certificated in the U.S. fly general aviation aircraft (AOPA).
- More than 90% of the roughly 220,000 civil aircraft registered in the U.S. are general aviation aircraft.
- The general aviation industry provided a total of 1,179,200 jobs and contributed a total of $248.8 billion in total economic output in 2018, according to a report from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
- According to a 2019 report, The Florida Department of Transportation recently published its Statewide Economic Impact Study, which highlights aviation as an “economic engine” and determines the industry is responsible for a total economic impact of $175 billion.
- The aviation industry, directly and through the multiplier effect, contributes 1.4 million jobs to the state. On-airport jobs make up almost 400,000 of those jobs for a total of $22 billion in payroll.
- Florida is home to 20 commercial service airports, 109 public-use general aviation airports and hundreds of private airports. 116 of these public-use airports participated in the study and individual reports of each airport’s economic impact are available on the Florida DOT website.
Weekly COVID-19 update
The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 in Florida continues to climb. The state Department of Health reported a new case positivity rate statewide for COVID-19 of 7.8% for the week of July 2-8 compared to 5.2% for the week of June 25-July 1.
Latest News
- Retired Pasco Sheriff’s K9, Thor, passes away
- Marker, mural depicting Tarpon Springs' history unveiled
- Proposed Sponge Docks entrance sign delayed again
- NPR council likes vision for improved Meadows Dog Park
- Window on Pasco
- General aviation facts
- General aviation pilots enamored with life along the runway
- Pasco Fire Rescue staff expresses concerns as commission denies millage hike
- Deputy-involved shooting in Dade City
- Bishop McLaughlin names new athletic director
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida’s COVID-19 case counts, positivity rates on the rise
- Pasco Fire Rescue staff expresses concerns as commission denies millage hike
- Port Richey makes $350,000 property purchase
- UPDATE: Missing New Port Richey teen located safely
- One killed, another injured in Pasco motorcycle accident
- Proposed garbage rate for Pasco homes to climb
- Christmas arriving early in downtown Brooksville
- Car thief arrested after hitting victim on riding mower
- Railroad Square to maintain weekend traffic closures
- Former head of F.E.A.S.T. arrested for embezzling $92k in donations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.